Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The issues of socio-economic development of the Republic of Karakalpakstan were studied

11/11/2021 | 04:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On November 9 this year, the Government Commission on Foreign Trade, Investments, Local Industry Development and Technical Regulation made up of heads of ministries, departments, industry associations, and commercial banks traveled to the Republic of Karakalpakstan under the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan S.Umurzakov to study the current state of the region's socio-economic development and work out measures for further stimulation of investment, industrial and export potential.

To implement the task, separate subgroups were formed in each direction, whose function is to go out to the field, study the current situation, identify existing problems and develop proposals for their solution.

The implementation status of the regional investment program was reviewed. In the context of districts and cities, the existing issues were considered, and the responsible executives were given targeted instructions for their solution.

The execution course of the instructions provided by the Government Commission on extending practical support to entrepreneurs in solving the problematic issues identified during the Commission's visit was reviewed. Heads of relevant ministries, agencies, and commercial banks were given critical comments regarding the timely and high-quality execution of the instructions and were instructed to take prompt and effective measures to eliminate the identified shortcomings. Special emphasis was placed on the need for timely allocation of financial resources to entrepreneurs and initiators of investment projects.

A presentation was made on the newly developed mechanism for stimulating investment and export activities, which is built on the basis of a systematic approach to the development processes, search for financing sources and implementation of investment projects, as well as subsequent monitoring of the activities of commissioned enterprises and industrial facilities. The mechanism is aimed at making full use of the economic and industrial potential of the country's districts and cities, stimulating their accelerated and uniform socio-economic development.

Within the framework of the new mechanism, project groups will be created under the Khokimiyats of Nukus and all 16 districts of the region, which will analyze the available untapped opportunities, taking into account unused land plots, buildings, and structures as well as natural and infrastructural resources. Based on this analysis, project teams will develop strategies and concepts for the development of relevant districts and cities. Coordination of the project teams' activities will be carried out by the Project Office established under the Agency for Strategic Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

On the basis of the developed strategies and development concepts, specialists of the Center for Investment Project Development under the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade will form promising investment proposals adapted to the specifics and economic potential of a particular district.

The selection of investors and sources of project financing will be carried out among local entrepreneurs and foreign companies by local authorities together with the Investment Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade in cooperation with the country's diplomatic missions abroad. At the same time, the possibility of co-financing large projects of entrepreneurs from the Direct Investment Fund of the Republic of Uzbekistan is provided.

Following the meeting, the relevant executives were given additional instructions on the practical implementation of the new mechanism, as well as the organization of effective work in the region.

https://mift.uz/

Disclaimer

UzAFI – State Investment Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 21:36:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:51pAIRTAG BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2021 : Early Apple AirTag 4 Pack Savings Highlighted by Retail Fuse
BU
04:50pEggZilla NFT Launches, As It Set Sights On The Asian Region Through Its Innovative Zilla Ecosystem
NE
04:47pNAB's QuickBiz relaunched for the business bounce back
PU
04:47pGladstone Capital Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information
PU
04:47pMarcus & Millichap Arranges The Sale Of A Northwest Houston Boat & RV Storage Facility
PU
04:47pSHOWCASING OUR BUSINESS RESOURCE GROUPS : Meet the VETS BRG
PU
04:47pNewmark Arranges Sale of 334-Unit Hilltop Multifamily Community in Austin, Texas
PU
04:47pPresentation to Noosa Conference
PU
04:47pStämmoprotokoll från extra bolagsstämma den 11 november 2021 i Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ)
PU
04:47pExtraordinary Shareholders Meeting (AGE) Summary Statement Voting Map - 11/16/2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande faces default deadline on $148 million payment, some bondhol..
2Rivian valued at over $100 billion in debut, after world's biggest IPO ..
3ArcelorMittal increases share buy-back programme by $1 billion
4Elon Musk sells $5 billion in Tesla shares after Twitter poll
5Analyst recommendations: Beyond Meat, HSBC, Pfizer, The Home Depot, Wal..

HOT NEWS