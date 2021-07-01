The latest from London: 4% inflation and the rise of Delta

According to a note from Liberum’s Graham Doyle, Covid infections in the U.K. have risen back to February levels, “but, vaccines are breaking the link between infections and serious disease" As a results hospitalisations per positive test are at a record low and still falling. "The same is true for deaths per positive test.” Liberum has done modelling work which shows that even if daily infection levels rise by 4x, daily deaths would still be at the levels that allowed the government to open the economy in April and 35% below the March easing level. “When you’ve double dosed 62% of the adult population and single dosed another 20%, even a big spike in infections shouldn’t mean much change in the levels of serious disease. We think the reopening planned for July 19th remains on-track and should be sustainable.”
A few things to read today:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-06-30/haldane-says-u-k-at-dangerous-moment-as-inflation-heads-to-4
https://www.ft.com/content/54b0db59-a403-493e-b715-7b63c9c39093
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/jul/01/rishi-sunak-to-announce-15bn-green-finance-plan
https://www.ft.com/content/cd9571a3-726c-4995-9954-23a8dcf12b19