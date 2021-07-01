Romain Fournier Chief Editor All his articles The latest from London: 4% inflation and the rise of Delta 07/01/2021 | 05:08am EDT Romain Fournier 07/01/2021 | 05:08am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields UK indices closed lower yesterday, as the Delta variant continues to spread across the world, fuelling fears about a slowdown in economic recovery. The chief economist of the Bank of England, Andy Haldane, said inflation is likely to end the year close to 4%. According to a note from Liberum’s Graham Doyle, Covid infections in the U.K. have risen back to February levels, “but, vaccines are breaking the link between infections and serious disease" As a results hospitalisations per positive test are at a record low and still falling. "The same is true for deaths per positive test.” Liberum has done modelling work which shows that even if daily infection levels rise by 4x, daily deaths would still be at the levels that allowed the government to open the economy in April and 35% below the March easing level. “When you’ve double dosed 62% of the adult population and single dosed another 20%, even a big spike in infections shouldn’t mean much change in the levels of serious disease. We think the reopening planned for July 19th remains on-track and should be sustainable.” A few things to read today: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-06-30/haldane-says-u-k-at-dangerous-moment-as-inflation-heads-to-4 https://www.ft.com/content/54b0db59-a403-493e-b715-7b63c9c39093 https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/jul/01/rishi-sunak-to-announce-15bn-green-finance-plan https://www.ft.com/content/cd9571a3-726c-4995-9954-23a8dcf12b19

