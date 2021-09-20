Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

The latest from London: A decisive week for monetary policy

09/20/2021 | 04:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Last week ended with a volatile session, with the FTSE100 rising 0.8% before closing down by 0.9%. For the week, the blue-chip index fell 0.93%, hampered by commodity stocks

The week also isn’t off to the best start – The FTSE was down 1.5% this morning – due to ongoing concerns about rising inflation. On Thursday, the Bank of England will unveil its rate decision, while a Federal Reserve policy decision is expected on Wednesday.

Adding to investor’s nervousness, some reports indicate that Chinese authorities could tighten regulation on real-estate firms, following the troubles experienced by Evergrande.

Among stocks, Prudential decreased 4.6% after it announced this week-end it is planning to raise HK$22.5 billion through a concurrent public offer and international share placing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

 

Things to read:


© MarketScreener.com 2021