The latest from London: A decisive week for monetary policy

The week also isn’t off to the best start – The FTSE was down 1.5% this morning – due to ongoing concerns about rising inflation. On Thursday, the Bank of England will unveil its rate decision, while a Federal Reserve policy decision is expected on Wednesday.

Adding to investor’s nervousness, some reports indicate that Chinese authorities could tighten regulation on real-estate firms, following the troubles experienced by Evergrande.

Among stocks, Prudential decreased 4.6% after it announced this week-end it is planning to raise HK$22.5 billion through a concurrent public offer and international share placing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

