The latest from London: A fresh start for UK markets

08/02/2021 | 04:55am EDT
UK markets are starting August on a good note. Following the trend on Asian markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.9% this morning as investors worries over China's regulatory crackdown ease. Beijing called for greater co-operation with Washington yesterday, highlighting the countrys efforts to improve transparency.

Overall, July has not been a great month for UK stocks. The FTSE 100 dropped 0.65% on Friday to end the month 1.3% in the red, while the FTSE 250 was down 0.44% for the day,

The final July U.K. manufacturing purchasing managers index survey, released today, shows activity stabilized in July. The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) remained flat at 60.4 in July, in line with expectations.

On the corporate side, HSBC posted earnings of $3.4 billion in the quarter ended June, sharply higher than the $192 million it reported for the same period last year. This is because the lender reduced provisions for bad loans related to the pandemic.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.01% 0.52835 Delayed Quote.-6.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.18% 0.5762 Delayed Quote.0.26%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.01% 0.85389 Delayed Quote.-4.47%
FTSE 100 0.97% 7101.62 Delayed Quote.8.85%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 1.47% 23288.6 Delayed Quote.12.01%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.69% 400.276 Delayed Quote.4.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.16% 0.009662 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.16% 0.718535 Delayed Quote.-1.67%