The latest from London: A fresh start for UK markets

Overall, July has not been a great month for UK stocks. The FTSE 100 dropped 0.65% on Friday to end the month 1.3% in the red, while the FTSE 250 was down 0.44% for the day,

The final July U.K. manufacturing purchasing managers index survey, released today, shows activity stabilized in July. The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) remained flat at 60.4 in July, in line with expectations.

On the corporate side, HSBC posted earnings of $3.4 billion in the quarter ended June, sharply higher than the $192 million it reported for the same period last year. This is because the lender reduced provisions for bad loans related to the pandemic.

