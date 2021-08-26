The latest from London: A wait-and-see attitude

He is expected to talk about the evolution of the recovery and monetary policy in the United States, in a balancing act acknowledging an improvement in the labor market, but also a worsening economic outlook due to the spread of the Delta variant.

Financials and miners, including HSBC, Rio Tinto and BHP Group, are dragging the FTSE 100 down due to worries about Covid-19 and supply chain disruptions. The index is 0.3% lower this morning.

