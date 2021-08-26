Log in
The latest from London: A wait-and-see attitude

08/26/2021 | 05:00am EDT
UK markets retreated on Thursday, as investors anxiously await tomorrows speech by Jerome Powell, the chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, at the Jackson Hole symposium.

He is expected to talk about the evolution of the recovery and monetary policy in the United States, in a balancing act acknowledging an improvement in the labor market, but also a worsening economic outlook due to the spread of the Delta variant.

Financials and miners, including HSBC, Rio Tinto and BHP Group, are dragging the FTSE 100 down due to worries about Covid-19 and supply chain disruptions. The index is 0.3% lower this morning.

 

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP 1.25% 45.48 End-of-day quote.7.19%
FTSE 100 -0.54% 7112.03 Delayed Quote.10.30%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.90% 395.15 Delayed Quote.5.27%
RIO TINTO PLC -1.83% 5323 Delayed Quote.-0.88%
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. -0.81% 48.98 Delayed Quote.0.00%