The latest from London: Another bad omen

Bad news seem to accumulate in the UK: Daily COVID cases are still close to 40,000 per day as schools reopen, UK House prices are rising at record rates, the costs of building materials keeps rising due to supply chain bottlenecks...etc. And another one was announced today, with the release of the IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which shows that the UK services sector activity expanded less than expected in August. It was revised lower to 55.0, versus 55.5 expected.

This comes after the manufacturing PMI also showed that manufacturing activity slowed last month.

Yesterday, the FTSE 100 close up 0.25%. CMC Markets saw its shares drop more than 27% after warning that low market volatility impacted trading by clients.

