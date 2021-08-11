Log in
The latest from London: Avast purchase boosts the FTSE 100

08/11/2021 | 04:56am EDT
U.S. cybersecurity group NortonLifeLock announced today that it has reached an agreement to buy Avast, listed in London, for $8.6 billion. This contributed to boost the FTSE 100 this morning, which is up 0.4%.

The new entity will have more than 500 million users worldwide. Their combination is expected to generate $280 million in cost synergies per year. Avast rose 3.6%, after the announcement.

Among other stocks, British motor insurer Admiral climbed 1.7% after it posted a 76% gain in first-half earnings.

Investors await new data on the evolution of inflation in the United States. The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) is released at 12:30 GMT, and will give new cues about the nature of the current inflationary surge and the timing of the Fed’s tapering.

Yesterday, Flutter Entertainment unveiled better-than-expected results and issued an upbeat guidance. Its stock jumped 8.2% for the day. Deliveroo also did well, soring 6.9% after Delivery Hero took a 5.1% stake in the company. Overall, the FTSE 100 was up 0.4% for the day and the FTSE 250 up 0.5%.

 

Things to read:

Hackers siphon $600m in digital tokens, crypto network says (Financial Times)

A Bipartisan Cryptocurrency Crackup (WSJ)

The Global Economy Is Shrugging Off the Delta Variant, For Now (Bloomberg)


© MarketScreener.com 2021
