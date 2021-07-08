The latest from London: Back to caution

This is due to the release last night of the minutes of the Fed’s latest monetary policy, which indicated that the institution would be ready to act if inflation risks materialize.

Meanwhile, the drop in oil prices continues, as investors fear an increase in production from Saudi Arabia, which would send prices crashing down.

FTSE Russell, a subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) that produces stock market indices, said Thursday it will remove an additional 20 Chinese companies from its indices on July 28. A decision that was based on the feedback from index users and stakeholders. Stocks that will get the boot include Avic Aircraft, Avic Aviation High-Technology, China Shipbuilding Industry, and CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering.

Yesterday, Deliveroo rose 2.3% after it posted 88% jump in orders during the June quarter.

The government will waive the quarantine requirement for citizens returning from countries on its amber list starting July 19.

