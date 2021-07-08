Log in
The latest from London: Back to caution

07/08/2021 | 04:49am EDT
The FTSE 100 ended 0.7% higher yesterday, lifted by higher metal prices, while the FTSE 250 inched up by 0.3 and the FTSE Small Cap dipped by 0.2%. Today, London indices are down and bond yields are falling as investors become more cautious about economic prospects.

This is due to the release last night of the minutes of the Fed’s latest monetary policy, which indicated that the institution would be ready to act if inflation risks materialize.

Meanwhile, the drop in oil prices continues, as investors fear an increase in production from Saudi Arabia, which would send prices crashing down.

FTSE Russell, a subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) that produces stock market indices, said Thursday it will remove an additional 20 Chinese companies from its indices on July 28. A decision that was based on the feedback from index users and stakeholders. Stocks that will get the boot include Avic Aircraft, Avic Aviation High-Technology, China Shipbuilding Industry, and CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering.

Yesterday, Deliveroo rose 2.3% after it posted 88% jump in orders during the June quarter.

The government will waive the quarantine requirement for citizens returning from countries on its amber list starting July 19.

 

Things to read today:

https://www.ft.com/content/0d60da9b-54ad-4027-b054-2ff25261e506

https://www.wsj.com/articles/dont-worry-too-much-about-the-inflation-surge-11625674162?mod=opinion_lead_pos9

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-07-07/ecb-said-to-agree-on-new-inflation-goal-of-2-allow-overshoot?srnd=premium-europe

https://www.ft.com/content/09024b14-6829-4e4e-84a9-3310afc5151b


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD 4.92% 48.24 End-of-day quote.-18.72%
AVIC AVIATION HIGH-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 1.80% 29.42 End-of-day quote.-2.26%
CHINA SHIPBUILDING INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED -0.48% 4.12 End-of-day quote.-1.67%
CSSC OFFSHORE & MARINE ENGINEERING (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED -0.56% 7.16 End-of-day quote.-7.61%
DELIVEROO PLC 3.65% 331.6455 Delayed Quote.0.00%
FTSE 100 -1.27% 7058.09 Delayed Quote.9.91%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.87% 22769.97 Delayed Quote.11.75%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.20% 72.48 Delayed Quote.49.09%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -0.79% 7996 Delayed Quote.-10.52%
WTI -1.43% 71.06 Delayed Quote.58.19%