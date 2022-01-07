Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

The latest from London: Concerns about interest rates grow before job report

01/07/2022 | 04:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

After the Feds minutes showed the US central bank was nervous about inflation and that rates could be hiked sooner than expected, UK markets took a dive yesterday. Higher bond yields and central banks hawkish tone pushed investors away from richly valued tech stocks, while banks performed well. The FTSE100 fell 0.9%.

This morning, the index is down 0.2% as investors await the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, due just after 1 pm GMT. If numbers show that the job market is still buoyant, then this will strengthen the case for hawkish monetary policy.

In company news, Aston Martin reiterated its medium-term earnings guidance, and said sales for 2021 grew as expected. Meanwhile, Royal Dutch Shell said it will continue "at pace" a $7 billion share buyback mainly funded by the sale of its Permian Basin assets in the U.S.

 

Things to read today:

From Facebook to Volkswagen and Samsung: why national stereotypes matter during corporate crises (The Conversation)

Can Tesla be stopped? (Bloomberg)

Inside Blackstone’s Plans to Create an Entertainment Empire (The Information)


© MarketScreener.com 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC 1.41% 1391.5 Delayed Quote.1.29%
FTSE 100 0.05% 7456.62 Delayed Quote.1.79%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 2.56% 332.46 Delayed Quote.-1.16%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -1.07% 1186.07 Real-time Quote.1.79%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 0.19% 20.615 Real-time Quote.6.55%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.04% 1495.45 Delayed Quote.1.92%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.65% 76900 End-of-day quote.-1.79%
TESLA, INC. -2.15% 1064.7 Delayed Quote.0.75%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.11% 189.08 Delayed Quote.6.55%