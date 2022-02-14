The latest from London: Gloomy monday

Financial and travel stocks are among the worst performers. Wizz Air is the biggest faller after losing 8%.

This week, investors will be looking at inflation data for January in the UK, scheduled on Wednesday. The consensus forecast is for a 5.4% reading, which is in line with previous months, but anything is possible in light of the latest US inflation data - the highest in 40 years. Labour data on Tuesday is also expected to show a very tight market.

Things to read today:

Waning Stockpiles drive widespread global commodity crunch (Financial Times)

European Energy Prices Jump on Mounting Tension Over Ukraine (Bloomberg)

Russian Invasion Peril is Driving Oil Prices Near $100 (WSJ)