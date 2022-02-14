Log in
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

The latest from London: Gloomy monday

02/14/2022 | 04:55am EST
Worries about an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine and worse-than-expected inflation data in the US weigh on investor sentiment. The FTSE 100 was down 1.8% this morning.

Financial and travel stocks are among the worst performers. Wizz Air is the biggest faller after losing 8%.

This week, investors will be looking at inflation data for January in the UK, scheduled on Wednesday. The consensus forecast is for a 5.4% reading, which is in line with previous months, but anything is possible in light of the latest US inflation data - the highest in 40 years. Labour data on Tuesday is also expected to show a very tight market.

 

Things to read today:

Waning Stockpiles drive widespread global commodity crunch (Financial Times)

European Energy Prices Jump on Mounting Tension Over Ukraine (Bloomberg)

Russian Invasion Peril is Driving Oil Prices Near $100 (WSJ)


© MarketScreener.com 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 -2.25% 7498.59 Delayed Quote.3.74%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.26% 94.42 Delayed Quote.17.35%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC -8.01% 4272 Delayed Quote.10.29%
WTI -1.49% 93.157 Delayed Quote.19.34%