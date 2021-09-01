Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

The latest from London: Manufacturing activity slows down

09/01/2021 | 05:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This morning, all eyes were on the August factory activity data to get some clues about the pace of economic recovery. Investors were disappointed: The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 60.3 from July's 60.4, although this was slightly better than the preliminary reading of 60.1. This is the weakest rate of increase in six months.

Supply chain issues related to the pandemic continued to affect delivery of raw materials, raising prices. Manufacturers, especially in the car and electric device industry, also struggle to keep up with demand due to the global semiconductor chip shortage.

Nevertheless, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) climbed 0.9%, this morning, led by banks and oil heavyweights.

Homebuilders are also up following data from mortgage lender Nationwide, which showed British house prices in August progressed by 2.1% from July after a 0.6% fall the previous month. House prices in August were 11.0% higher than a year ago, and much higher than the Reuters consensus of 8.6%.

Meanwhile; WH Smith tumbled 7% after it issued a weak full-year guidance.

Yesterday, higher-than-expected inflation in the Eurozone and comments by an ECB official that the central bank should think about tapering drove UK markets lower. The FTSE 100 declined 0.4%. Aluminum hit a 10-year high in London, as demand grows and supply comes under pressure. Prices rose 2.9% to $2,726.50 on the London Metal Exchange, their highest since 2011, further fueling broader inflation concerns.

 

On markets:

Crypto platforms need regulation to survive, says SEC boss (Financial Times)

Tesla and the Metaverse (WSJ)

Europe’s Factory Backlog Hits Record on Global Supply Squeeze (Bloomberg)


© MarketScreener.com 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.22% 0.62073 Delayed Quote.-1.90%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.10% 1.16363 Delayed Quote.4.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.05% 0.671411 Delayed Quote.4.46%
FTSE 100 0.83% 7178.16 Delayed Quote.10.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.27% 0.011573 Delayed Quote.3.20%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.15% 71.76 Delayed Quote.41.90%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -0.74% 170.2695 Delayed Quote.33.95%
TESLA, INC. 0.66% 735.72 Delayed Quote.4.26%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.04% 0.846396 Delayed Quote.3.54%
WH SMITH PLC -5.11% 1543.5 Delayed Quote.8.08%
WTI 0.14% 68.61 Delayed Quote.43.44%