The latest from London: Oil ban spooks investors

According to Capital Economics, such a move would push Brent to $160 a barrel. Yesterday, it reached $122, but went down by the end of the session after the German Chancellor dismissed this idea and said sanctions should be “sustainable over the long term”. The FTSE 100 fell 0.3%.

According to Reuters, Joe Biden is willing to go ahead with a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports even if European allies do not.

This morning, the London index was up 0.3%, lifted by financial stocks. High oil prices also support energy stocks.

One of the biggest gainers today is insurer M&G, which soared 12.5% after announcing a 500-million-pound buyback program.

Meanwhile, recruitment company Robert Walters climbed 5.9% after posting annual profits that quadrupled.

