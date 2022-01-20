The latest from London: The FTSE 100 struggles for direction

However, the FTSE 100 struggles for direction today, going up and down, as investors still fear the consequences of a tightening of the Fed’s monetary policy. Wall Street ended in the red overnight, with the Nasdaq now more than 10% below its late November peak.

In addition, worries about the situation in Ukraine worsened after U.S. President Joe Biden said he believes Russia intends to "move in" on Ukraine.

However, there was a bit of good news when China's central bank took another step towards a more accommodating policy on Thursday. To counter a slowing economic recovery, the institution lowered one of its benchmark interest rates.

In other news, Unilever rose 1.5% after it officially dropped its plan to acquire GSK's healthcare business, while Associated British Foods fell 1% after it said the spread of Omicron impacted shopper numbers in December.

