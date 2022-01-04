Log in
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

The latest from London: The LSE is off to a good start

01/04/2022 | 05:18am EST
The FTSE 100 is rising more than 1% for its first trading session of the year, lifted by hopes that the Omicron variant might not impact economic recovery as much as previously feared. Many studies indicates that patients infected with the variant are much less likely to be hospitalised.

This good start comes after the FTSE 100 recorded a 14.3% gain in 2021, the highest annual increase since 2016.

Yesterday, Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones closed at new record highs, with Apple reaching the $3 trillion of market capitalization.

Banking and life insurance stocks are leading the FTSE 100 today. However, Amigo Holdings dropped 3.1% after the subprime lender announced it retrieved early 184.1 million pounds worth of senior notes due in 2024 as part of a rescue plan.

 

Things to read today:

Apple’s $3 Trillion Valuation Should Unnerve Investors (Bloomberg)

Political Uncertainty and Brexit will slow UK recovery in 2022, economists predict (Financial Times)

Omicron Variant May End Up Saving Lives (WSJ)

 


© MarketScreener.com 2022