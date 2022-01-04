The latest from London: The LSE is off to a good start

This good start comes after the FTSE 100 recorded a 14.3% gain in 2021, the highest annual increase since 2016.
Yesterday, Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones closed at new record highs, with Apple reaching the $3 trillion of market capitalization.
Banking and life insurance stocks are leading the FTSE 100 today. However, Amigo Holdings dropped 3.1% after the subprime lender announced it retrieved early 184.1 million pounds worth of senior notes due in 2024 as part of a rescue plan.
