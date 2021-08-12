The latest from London: The UK's economy seems back on track

On the corporate front, Insurer Aviva advanced 3.5% after posting a 17% gain in H1 operating profit and announcing a share buyback program. Meanwhile, TUI AG stated that it returned to cash flow for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic and narrowed its losses before interest and taxes by half.

Yesterday, markets were boosted by lower US inflation than previous month, which eased fears for central bank tapering. At the end of the day, the FTSE 100 was up 0.8% the FTSE 250 up 0.7%.

Another good news is that Britain's economy grew by a faster-than expected 1.0% in June, led by the services sector, which is better than the 0.8% expected in a Reuters survey.

Source: ONS & Berenberg

