The latest from London: Virgin Atlantic to enter the LSE

The FTSE 100 is slightly down today, with no major news affecting markets in what is typically a quiet period for investors. Overall, yesterday was uneventful, with the FTSE 100 inching up 0.1% and the FTSE 250 flat for the day.
The UK markets trail U.S. stock indexes, which closed mostly lower on Monday due to the spread of the variant, with new U.S. cases hitting a six-month high last week.
In other news, several media outlets have reported that Virgin Altantic may list on the London Stock Exchange this fall. It comes at a time when the airline industry is still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic. The airline posted a loss of £659 million in 2020.