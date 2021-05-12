The level of education in Austria is increasing: 18.1% of 25 to 64 year olds have a university degree or equivalent

Press release: 12.516-107/21

Vienna,2020-05-12 - The educational attainment in Austria is increasing. Since 2018, there are more university graduates and graduates of equivalent study programmes in the prime working age population than people who have at most a compulsory school diploma. This emerges from the current publication 'Education in Figures 2019/20' by Statistics Austria.

'Education is one of the main drivers of a country's economic development and an essential factor for people's labour market opportunities. In Austria, the share of people with a university degree or equivalent in the 25 to 64-year-old population has quadrupled over the past 40 years. At the same time, the share of those who completed at most compulsory schooling has fallen by almost two-thirds,' says Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas.

As Statistics Austria further reports, the success rate in the school leaving exams qualifying for university attendance (Matura) for summer 2020 was the highest since the introduction of the central school-leaving exam. And according to the university forecast, there will be more and more master's degrees in the future, while diploma degrees will continue to decline. Most recently, this trend was accelerated by the conversion of teacher training courses from diploma courses to bachelor and master courses.

