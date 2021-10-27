Log in
The locations the G20 Summit

10/27/2021 | 04:58am EDT
The locations the G20 Summit

October 27th, 2021

Rome will be the sixteenth city in the history of the G20 to host the Summit of Heads of State and Government. The first Summit was held in Washington in November 2008, while the last - under the Saudi Presidency - was held in virtual mode in November 2020.

The venues where the Summit will take place are located in the EUR district. The construction of the area began for the 1942 Exposition and was completed for the 1960 Olympics. In recent decades the neighborhood has taken on a residential and commercial function. It houses the headquarters of various public offices, companies and foreign multinationals.

During the days of the Summit, the Media Centre will be housed inside the Palazzo dei Congressi.

The Leaders' working sessions will be held at the Nuvola, the new congress centre inaugurated in October 2016. Designed by architect Massimiliano Fuksas, it is recognized all over the world as a fine example of contemporary aesthetics. A building of extraordinary artistic value, it is characterized by innovative solutions, an eco-compatible approach and technologically advanced materials. It is structured in three levels with a central "Cloud" that represents the main feature of the project and contains an auditorium with over 1,800 seats.

