The macroeconomic impact of the Next Generation EU instrument on the euro area

In response to the economic fallout from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the European Council agreed on the Next Generation EU (NGEU) instrument. NGEU allows the European Commission to issue debt to finance grants and loans to EU Member States, with the disbursement of funds intended to be weighted towards the countries most affected by the crisis. This paper assesses the macroeconomic impact on the euro area of different uses of NGEU, using a large dynamic stochastic general equilibrium (DSGE) model of the euro area and global economy (EAGLE) that has been adapted to reflect the modalities of the NGEU instrument. Three uses of NGEU loans and grants are explored: (i) productive public investment, (ii) unproductive government spending, and (iii) replacing or repaying existing sovereign debt. The EAGLE results are cross-checked with a semi-structural model (ECB-BASE) and with the basic model elasticities (BMEs) of the forecasting models in use in the national central banks of the Eurosystem.

1 Executive summary

On 21 July 2020 the European Council agreed to establish the Next Generation EU (NGEU) instrument as an exceptional temporary recovery measure as part of a coordinated and, as far as possible, symmetric fiscal response to the economic fallout of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. NGEU allows the European Commission to issue debt to finance grants and loans to EU Member States between 2021 and 2026. The debt incurred by the EU will be repaid between 2028 and 2058. The scheme is intended to target support to the regions and sectors that were hit particularly hard by the pandemic.

The part of NGEU that is earmarked for euro area countries amounts to almost 5% of the euro area gross domestic product (GDP) for 2019. This paper assesses the possible macroeconomic impact on the euro area of different uses of NGEU. The impact is calculated using model simulations of different scenarios with a large dynamic stochastic general equilibrium (DSGE) model of the euro area and global economy (EAGLE) that has been adapted to reflect the modalities of the NGEU instrument. In addition, calculations with a semi-structural model (ECB-BASE) and the basic model elasticities (BMEs) of the forecasting models in use in the national central banks of the Eurosystem are included to allow cross-checking of the main results. In the absence of comprehensive spending plans, the disbursements of NGEU funds across countries and over time are based on assumptions, which are identical in all scenarios. The EAGLE scenarios explore the implications of three different uses of NGEU loans and grants1: (i) productive public investment, (ii) unproductive government spending, and (iii) debt transactions (i.e. replacing existing debt with NGEU loans and repayment with NGEU grants). In reality, of course, Member States can combine these uses to some extent. The scenarios are designed to show polar cases and should not be regarded as projections.

If used for productive public investment, NGEU funds could increase real output in the euro area by around 1.5% of GDP over the medium term. The magnitude and persistence of the positive output effect beyond the end of the NGEU disbursements depend crucially on the impact of the public investment projects on the economy's overall productive capacity. This consideration is important because the large size of the NGEU-funded stimulus will challenge many countries' institutional capacity to select and execute viable projects. The grants (including EU spending programmes) amount to more than the loans, and their impact on output is also relatively larger, even if both are used for the same purpose. One reason for this is that the loans - unlike the grants - add to the government debt of Member States, ultimately requiring some fiscal consolidation in the future. However, in the model simulations, the grants create a repayment obligation to be resolved through an EU-wide tax, which does not

1 The possible impact of structural reforms, which should accompany the use of NGEU funds, is not considered in this paper, as their implementation and effects are subject to large uncertainties. The model simulations also do not capture the composition of NGEU's allocations in greater detail, in particular that parts of the funds are to be used for common EU-objectives related to climate change and digitalisation, nor are possible effects of the business cycle on the timing of disbursements taken into account.