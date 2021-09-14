The main building of the Hungarian Central Statistical Office and the HCSO Library will open its doors to the public on the occasion of the Cultural Heritage Days on 18-19 September 2021.
In the spirit of the event, the 'Palace of Statistics' and the library will be open to the public free of charge on guided tours.
Location: 1024 Budapest, Keleti Károly u. 5-7.
The guided tours start at 9:00, 11:00, 13:00 and 15:00 on both days from the main entrance of the building, and guided tours in English also start at 14:00 on both days.
Pre-registration is required for the event!
Please send an e-mail to csordas.katalin@ksh.hu to indicate your intention to participate!
We welcome all interested parties!
