The main results of the survey 'The influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the household ' in the second quarter of 2020

In order to evaluate the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the well-being of the country's population, the National Bureau of Statistics, with the support of the development partners (United Nations Development Program and World Bank), developed and implemented the module 'The influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the household' within the Household Budget Survey starting with the second quarter of 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a number of impediments to the day-to-day activities of households and has significantly influenced their plans and intentions. At the same time, due to its magnitude, as well in addition to the socio-economic impact, the pandemic has a considerable impact on the population sentiment. Thus, 38,7% of households in that period said they had depression, stress, anxiety. About 75% of household respondents, whose members planned trips abroad, said they had to postpone them.

More detailed information is available in Romanian language.