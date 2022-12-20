The man behind Trump World's myth of rigged voting machines

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The conspiracy theory seemed to come
out of nowhere: Dark forces had hacked into voting systems
nationwide to rob Donald Trump of the 2020 U.S. presidential
election.
The myth started spreading even before the votes were
counted. One of the earliest versions, from an obscure
right-wing website, had a hero: Dennis Montgomery, a computer
programmer and self-described former contractor for the U.S.
Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).
The writer cited Montgomery’s claim that he had built a
supercomputer called the Hammer years ago as a U.S. government
surveillance tool, along with software called Scorecard that
could be used to manipulate election results. Now, Montgomery
alleged, someone had hijacked the technology and was using it to
steal the presidency for Joe Biden.
In the election’s febrile aftermath, these and other
unproven claims about Hammer and Scorecard went viral and
morphed into a grand global conspiracy theory about how a host
of sinister characters, often tied to China, had hacked voting
systems to flip votes from Trump to Biden. As the
stolen-election fiction spread, so did its repercussions —
frivolous lawsuits seeking to overturn the election; threats of
violence against election workers; and well-funded campaigns to
rid America of voting machines. Two years later, about
two-thirds of Republicans say they believe Trump was cheated,
Reuters polls show.
Montgomery did not comment for this article. Reuters
interviewed more than two dozen of his former associates and
prominent election deniers to trace the evolution of the
Hammer-and-Scorecard conspiracy theory. The convoluted tale
emerged in a series of phone interviews of Montgomery by Mary
Fanning, the right-wing writer who originally published his
unsupported allegations on her website, the American Report.
Fanning told Reuters that Montgomery approached her with the
election-hacking claims shortly before the November 2020 vote.
Fanning’s post cast Montgomery as a whistleblower exposing
the secret use of his tech creations to steal votes. But former
associates of Montgomery have called him a con artist, and
federal judges in civil cases have accused him of fraud and
cited him for perjury. The computer programmer has a history of
promoting tall tales: He’s peddled allegedly phony technology or
bogus evidence of conspiracy theories to the U.S. government, a
right-wing Arizona sheriff and, most recently, Mike Lindell, the
pillow magnate and outspoken election denier.
Fanning published Montgomery’s hacked-election claims after
Trump himself had predicted for months that he would be cheated.
Then Trump allies seized on the theory. Among the first was
pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, who referenced Hammer and
Scorecard on Fox News. Other right-wing figures in an emerging
election-denial movement piled in, unleashing a wave of
social-media posts from grassroots Trump supporters about Hammer
and Scorecard.
Powell and other prominent election deniers have since
offered a wide array of false claims about hacked voting
machines, drop boxes stuffed with illegal ballots, and election
workers with suitcases full of fake Biden votes. By their
telling, the perpetrators include corrupt Democrats, Venezuelan
socialists, Chinese agents and traitors lurking inside major
U.S. voting-equipment makers.
But the essence of Montgomery’s allegations — a vast
conspiracy to hack election systems and flip votes — has
endured, even among Trump supporters who have never heard of
Hammer and Scorecard. The theory provided the foundation for a
nebulous but versatile constellation of vote-rigging allegations
to feed Trump supporters’ hunger for explanations of his
stolen-election claims.
Last month’s midterm elections proved a rebuke of sorts for
the election-denier movement. Many strident conspiracists lost
their bids for Congress and key state offices. A predicted “red
wave” of Republican victories never materialized, despite high
U.S. inflation and low approval ratings for Biden.
And yet the results also underscored the lasting appeal of
stolen-election falsehoods, especially in rural Republican
districts. Various news organizations have estimated that more
than 150 newly elected or re-elected Republicans in the U.S.
Congress have denied or questioned whether Biden won the 2020
election.
As the Hammer-and-Scorecard theory first started to spread,
Christopher Krebs, then the Trump administration’s top
cybersecurity expert, immediately tried to knock it down,
tweeting that it was “nonsense” and “a hoax.” It didn’t work.
In a recent interview, Krebs said Montgomery’s “ludicrous”
theory “was the first technical conspiracy theory that really
broke through.”
“It has all the hallmarks of the classic conspiracy theory
because it throws in the CIA,” said Krebs, who is now a risk
management consultant. “It was a trope that became part of the
zeitgeist even without the name Hammer and Scorecard.”
The man behind the myth is something of a cipher. Leading
election deniers have lionized Montgomery and attributed a
variety of vote-rigging allegations to him. But Montgomery
himself has said little in public about the alleged conspiracy
to steal the 2020 election from Trump. His motivations and
political leanings remain mysterious.
Montgomery and his attorney, Chris Kachouroff, did not
answer detailed questions from Reuters for this story.
Kachouroff, in a brief interview, said of his client’s
election-conspiracy claims: “Dennis has too much information for
this to be made up.”
Yet Kachouroff acknowledged his own doubts about
Montgomery’s allegations. “Does he have my complete confidence?
No,” he said. “Dennis is either the single greatest con artist
this country has ever produced, or he’s telling the truth.”
Montgomery, 69, last year sold a trove of the purported
evidence to Lindell, one of America’s most prominent Trump
allies and election conspiracy theorists. Lindell, the founder
and CEO of MyPillow, has spent millions of dollars on a campaign
to abolish voting machines. He publicly announced his purchase
of Montgomery’s data in August at a gathering in Missouri of
hundreds of his followers.
“I own it,” Lindell said of Montgomery’s data, touting it as
irrefutable proof Trump was cheated. “The machines are going to
be gone!” he yelled, to uproarious applause. “We’re going to get
our country back!”
He called Montgomery the “smartest man I’ve ever met."
Lindell confirmed to Reuters that he bought the data from
Montgomery in 2021 but declined to say exactly when or what he
paid. He said it includes internet records of intrusions into
U.S. voting systems to manipulate election results.
Lindell has promised to publicly release the full data set
for more than a year but hasn’t delivered, citing legal and
security concerns for repeated delays. He did release some data,
however, in August of 2021, when he invited teams of
information-technology experts to scrutinize it at a “cyber
symposium."
Lindell told Reuters the information he gave the experts for
vetting was “metadata” that proved the authenticity of the full
data set. Three experts who examined it told Reuters what
Lindell provided was “bunk,” “bogus” and “nonsense.” In
interviews, the experts described massive files that contained a
hodge-podge of gibberish code — often meaningless text or
numbers, or randomly generated characters, in no recognizable
data format.
Bob Zeidman, a computer forensics specialist, said it was
“absolutely” not metadata, or any data related to an election.
He wrote in a social media post after Lindell’s event that the
material had “stumped” the assembled experts and made him
wonder: “Was someone sabotaging Mike’s data? Or had Mike been
bamboozled? Or was Mike the bamboozler?”
Montgomery’s Hammer-and-Scorecard theory nevertheless
remains a central preoccupation of some election deniers. Robert
Beadles, a wealthy Nevada businessman who led campaigns seeking
the ouster of local officials based on unproven vote-rigging
claims, wrote in a Nov. 14 blog post that Montgomery’s data, if
released by Lindell, could provide evidence of widespread fraud
in last month’s midterm elections.
“Here could be the smoking gun,” he wrote, “proof our
elections are selections by red China or even our own country.”
'IMAGINARY VOODOO'
Before Trump made election fraud a national obsession on the
political right, Montgomery had focused his conspiratorial
claims on alleged domestic surveillance by U.S. intelligence
agencies.
Fanning, the right-wing writer, has for years reported
Montgomery’s claims that he developed the Hammer two decades ago
as a surveillance tool for the government to use on foreign
targets. Montgomery himself has made similar allegations in
court filings, without using the term “Hammer.” The computer
programmer has repeatedly alleged his technology was
commandeered by Democratic politicians and U.S. intelligence
officials to spy on Americans.
A CIA spokesperson called Montgomery’s domestic spying
allegations “absurd” but did not comment on what, if any,
technology Montgomery has developed for the agency.
A federal judge took a similar view in 2017, when Montgomery
sued the directors of the CIA and the Federal Bureau of
Investigation (FBI), along with former U.S. President Barack
Obama, alleging they conducted “ongoing, illegal,
unconstitutional surveillance of millions of Americans.” The
judge dismissed the claims, calling them “a veritable anthology
of conspiracy theorists’ complaints.”
A representative of Obama declined to comment.
Reuters could find no evidence beyond the claims attributed
to Montgomery that Hammer and Scorecard even exist, much less
that the technology is capable of the fantastical vote-rigging
feats claimed by election deniers.
Montgomery has said he originally developed his surveillance
technology for the government after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks
to help fight terrorism. He worked with businessman Warren Trepp
in a company called eTreppid Technologies that won U.S.
government contracts. In 2006, the partners sued one another in
federal court in Nevada, each claiming the other stole trade
secrets related to the technology they sold the government.
The case was settled in 2009 after the court issued a
judgment against Montgomery, who subsequently filed for
bankruptcy, court records show. A judge ruled in 2009 that
Montgomery had perjured himself in the case, by knowingly
submitting a false court filing, and sanctioned him with a
$61,000 penalty.
Trepp did not respond to requests for comment.
Federal records reviewed by Reuters show the U.S. military
awarded at least $7.5 million in contracts for technology to
eTreppid. The company announced in 2004 that it had $30 million
worth of contracts for its technology with the U.S. government,
without specifying what agencies.
Reuters could not verify how much federal agencies
ultimately paid Montgomery or the specifics of how they used his
technology.
The programmer is perhaps best known for convincing the CIA
two decades ago that he had developed technology that could
intercept hidden terrorist messages embedded in videos broadcast
on the Al Jazeera news network. The intelligence prompted the
George W. Bush administration to issue public alerts and ground
flights out of fear of impending attacks, according to media
reports and congressional testimony. In a 2014 book, James
Risen, then a New York Times reporter, described Montgomery as
“the maestro” behind what U.S. officials came to believe was
“one of the most elaborate and dangerous hoaxes in American
history.”
Montgomery challenged Risen’s claims in a defamation lawsuit
that was dismissed, with the judge noting the “plethora of
evidence showing that officials and others who worked with
Montgomery do believe his work to have been a hoax.”
Al Jazeera called Montgomery’s claims a false conspiracy
theory at the time. In response to questions from Reuters, the
CIA did not comment on whether it contracted with or purchased
technology from Montgomery. The agency referred Reuters to
testimony from former CIA director John Brennan during his 2013
Senate confirmation process. He was asked why the agency passed
Montgomery’s dubious intelligence to the White House during the
George W. Bush administration, causing needless public alarm.
Brennan acknowledged the CIA provided the information to a
threat assessment office he ran at the time, which then
“included it in analytic products.” The intelligence was later
deemed inaccurate, Brennan testified.
A spokesperson for Brennan declined to comment.
Former senior CIA official Marty Martin, who headed the
CIA’s Al Qaeda hunt at the time, told Reuters that the claims
about coded messages on Al Jazeera were “imaginary voodoo” and
“bullshit.”
THE SHERIFF AND THE 'CON MAN'
In 2013, Montgomery profited by offering proof of conspiracy
theories to right-wing Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, who granted
Montgomery a lucrative arrangement as a confidential informant.
Arpaio, the former sheriff in Maricopa County, which
includes Phoenix, was a controversial national political figure
at the time because of his harsh immigration crackdown in the
border state. He was also among the most fervent promoters of
the false “birther” conspiracy theory, which claims that Barack
Obama was born in Kenya and was therefore ineligible to be U.S.
president.
Montgomery convinced the sheriff to investigate whether the
lawman and his constituents were being illegally spied on by the
Obama administration, two former sheriff’s investigators told
Reuters. Arpaio and one of the investigators told Reuters that
Montgomery offered proof of the alleged spying and also promised
to explain how Obama’s U.S. birth certificate was faked. Arpaio
dispatched the two investigators to visit Montgomery at his
Seattle home.
The investigators, Michael Zullo and Brian Mackiewicz, said
Montgomery showed them towering stacks of hard drives. The
programmer claimed they contained classified government data on
private citizens, Zullo said in an interview. He said Montgomery
had a streetwise patter that ran counter to the stereotype of an
uptight computer programmer.
“He’s very street smart,” said Zullo, who is now retired.
Mackiewicz, also retired, described Montgomery as “funny”
and “likable.”
The investigators left not knowing whether to believe
Montgomery’s tales, they said. But the sheriff’s office
afterward started paying Montgomery $10,000 a month as an
informant out of a discretionary fund, the investigators told
Reuters, and Montgomery collected a total of $120,000 in 2013
and 2014.
Zullo said he brought blank hard drives to Montgomery, who
claimed to load them with decrypted data that would prove the
government spied against Maricopa County citizens.
None of the information panned out, the investigators said.
Zullo said Montgomery claimed to have a software program that
could reveal how the Obama birth certificate was forged – but it
didn’t work. And the data Montgomery supplied as proof of
government spying showed nothing of the kind, according to a
2014 assessment Zullo and Mackiewicz commissioned from two
former officials of the U.S. National Security Agency.
What they found on the hard drives, the former NSA officials
wrote, was “evidence of an outright and fraudulent con”
perpetrated on the sheriff’s office by Montgomery.
A federal judge agreed two years later when the arrangement
came to light as part of an unrelated lawsuit alleging civil
rights violations by Arpaio’s office. (Arpaio denied the
allegations, but a judge found his office had used illegal
practices to enforce immigration laws.)
“Mr. Montgomery committed a fraud on the Maricopa County
Sheriff’s Office,” which paid “large sums of money” for evidence
deemed “not credible,” U.S. District Judge G. Murray Snow found
in May 2016.
Arpaio wrote in his memoirs that Montgomery would “string us
along for as long as he could before giving us the information,
then only to squeeze more money out of us.”
Reached by phone, Arpaio called Montgomery a “con man.”
“He can con anyone. He conned two presidents,” said the
sheriff, now 90, referring to Montgomery’s efforts to convince
Trump allies that the election was hacked and to persuade George
W. Bush administration officials that he had intelligence on
foreign attackers.
In 2019, Montgomery sued Arpaio, Zullo and Mackiewicz
alleging libel. The computer programmer claimed the sheriff’s
office had hired him to “hack into databases and websites to
help them prove their beliefs about President Obama’s ancestry
and birth information.” The suit was dismissed in 2022.
At the time Montgomery was getting paid by the sheriff’s
office, he faced felony theft charges for writing $1 million in
bad checks to Caesar’s Palace casino in Las Vegas, according to
charging documents filed in 2009. The case dragged on for more
than a decade. A judge ultimately dismissed it “pursuant to
negotiations” in May 2022, according to court records, which did
not elaborate on the negotiations or the terms of the
resolution.
The Clark County, Nevada District Attorney’s office did not
comment on the case. Caesar’s Palace did not respond to a
request for comment.
A 'GENIUS' WHO 'LOVES AMERICA'
When Montgomery approached Fanning with his 2020
vote-rigging claims, shortly before Election Day, he told her
for the first time that Scorecard was being used to manipulate
vote counts in the presidential race, Fanning said.
“That was the reveal,” she told Reuters.
Fanning’s story on Montgomery’s claims reported that Hammer
and Scorecard had been used for years to rig elections for
Democrats, including the 2012 presidency, when Barack Obama won
with Biden as his vice president. Then, in 2020, Democrats
“tested” the technology by stealing the party’s presidential
nomination from Bernie Sanders, one of Biden’s leading opponents
in the Democratic primary elections, Fanning wrote, citing
Montgomery. As the general election loomed, Fanning added, the
system was being used to rob Trump: “This time, SCORECARD is
stealing votes in Florida, Georgia, Texas, Pennsylvania,
Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, and Arizona.”
The theory started spreading even before the vote counts
confirmed Trump’s loss. Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon
pushed Montgomery’s claims on an episode of his War Room podcast
the day before the election, promising: “We’re going to pull the
plug on Scorecard.”
Bannon cited Fanning’s report and introduced a retired Air
Force general, Tom McInerney, known for promoting bizarre
conspiracy theories.
McInerney called Montgomery a “genius” who “loves America.”
“Dennis invented Scorecard,” McInerney said, “and he’s on
our side.”
McInerney could not be reached for comment.
The Hammer-and-Scorecard theory took stolen-election claims
to a new level, jumping the gap from mundane allegations of
voter-fraud — like ballot-stuffing by corrupt local officials —
to a vast international conspiracy to hack election systems and
change millions of votes.
Powell, the attorney, also talked about Hammer and Scorecard
on the same podcast with Bannon and McInerney: “There is already
evidence from multiple sources that it exists. Absolute
confirmation of it.”
Powell did not respond to requests for comment.
Three days after Election Day, with the race still undecided
and freshly counted mail-in ballots putting Biden ahead, Powell
pushed Montgomery’s claims from the corners of the internet into
the mainstream media. In a Fox News appearance, she told host
Lou Dobbs of “the likelihood that 3% of the vote total was
changed in the pre-election ballots” by unnamed election-fixers
using Hammer and Scorecard.
A Fox spokesperson said that the network later aired
segments criticizing hacked-election conspiracy theories and
confirming Biden’s win was legitimate.
On Nov. 9, far-right podcaster Joe Oltmann linked
Montgomery’s Hammer and Scorecard claims to a parallel
conspiracy theory: that widely used voting machines manufactured
by Dominion Voting Systems were rigged to flip votes from Trump
to Biden. Dominion has repeatedly denied the baseless claim.
“We’re doing a deep dive on Dominion Voting Systems, all the
stuff we’re seeing with Scorecard, with Hammer, Big Tech as a
whole,” Oltmann said on his podcast.
The Dominion and Hammer-and-Scorecard narratives started to
merge into a sweeping, amorphous theory that came to include
leftist foreign governments as the villains. A week after the
race was called for Biden, Powell appeared again on Fox,
claiming to have “staggering statistical evidence” that
Venezuela, China and Cuba worked with Dominion to steal the
election.
“I’m going to release the Kraken,” she said, alluding to a
fearsome mythological sea monster.
Two days later, Trump announced that Powell was added “to
our other wonderful lawyers and representatives” on his legal
team.
A Trump spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment
about Montgomery or his Hammer-and-Scorecard theory.
Zullo, the Arizona sheriff’s investigator, wrote Powell on
Nov. 20, 2020, to warn her about Montgomery, in an email
reviewed by Reuters.
“Montgomery will destroy the credibility of your legal team
and send this entire matter and the nation in a whirlwind of
lies and unproven claims,” wrote Zullo, a Trump supporter.
“Please exercise much caution when dealing with Dennis
Montgomery as he is very convincing.”
Zullo said Powell did not respond to his message.
Five days later, Powell filed a lawsuit in Michigan seeking
to overturn the election results there. It was part of a barrage
of similar suits nationwide that were rejected by judges for
lack of evidence. She included a lengthy declaration by an
expert who named Montgomery and cited his allegations that “U.S.
intelligence services had developed tools to infiltrate foreign
voting systems.” The expert claimed that “hundreds of thousands
of votes that were cast for President Trump in the 2020 general
election were transferred to former Vice-President Biden.”
Reuters was unable to reach the expert, Navid Keshavarz-Nia.
Powell amended her complaint a few days later and dropped
the expert’s declaration and the references to Montgomery’s
claims.
It isn’t clear why. Reuters could not determine whether
Powell ever met or consulted with Montgomery and could not find
any further references she made to him or the Hammer and
Scorecard theory after November 2020. Powell has continued to
air debunked claims about election-rigging conspiracies but has
cited different alleged evidence. Other Trump lawyers would
later deny Powell represented the outgoing president.
Bannon, who embraced the Hammer and Scorecard theory in
2020, told Reuters he has become skeptical of Montgomery’s
claims. “I’m not a believer” in the theory, he said. “I fail to
see the evidence.”
Oltmann, the podcaster, now says he doesn’t know for sure if
Hammer and Scorecard exist, but that he trusts Mike Lindell. “I
still believe there could be a connection” between Montgomery’s
technology and election-rigging, he said in an interview.
‘A DERANGED IMAGINATION’
Lindell remains convinced of Montgomery’s stolen-election
claims. He’s been hooked on the theory since Jan. 9, 2021.
That’s when Lindell says he first spoke with Fanning, the
writer, as Washington reeled from the U.S. Capitol insurrection
three days before.
Lindell told Reuters he had an epiphany after listening to
Fanning describe the Hammer and Scorecard theory in a phone
call. “I said, ‘Wow!’ This would absolutely explain what I
couldn’t explain!” Lindell recalled in an interview. “It was
done with computers! I knew that was the only explanation.”
By summer 2021, Lindell had announced plans to host a “cyber
symposium” that August to prove that China had hacked the
election. He promised to release “packet captures” showing
actual internet transmissions in which election data was
manipulated, and he invited experts to attend and vet the
information.
“We’re bringing in all the cyber guys,” Lindell said at a
June 2021 rally in Tampa, promising that the packet captures
would allow the experts to spot rigged vote counts anywhere in
the country, according to a video of the event reviewed by
Reuters. “How many votes were flipped here in Tampa?” Lindell
asked. “Here you go, boom.”
Lindell never mentioned the data’s connection to Montgomery
or Hammer and Scorecard as he marketed the symposium. He told
Reuters in a recent interview that he worried at the time about
the media “attacking Dennis Montgomery and myself” before he
could publicly release the data and prove its authenticity.
As Lindell prepared for the August cyber symposium in Sioux
Falls, South Dakota, he turned for organizational help to Phil
Waldron, a former U.S. Army Colonel and psychological operations
expert. Waldron, now a prominent election denier, put together
what he called a “red team,” military jargon for a unit that
mimics enemy operations to spot weaknesses.
Waldron declined to comment for this story.
One team member was Joshua Merritt, a computer consultant
and conspiracy buff.
On Aug. 4, several days before the symposium began, Waldron
emailed the team a “slice” of what was purported to be the
packet-capture data, according to Merritt and a copy of the
email reviewed by Reuters. Merritt said the team worked
remotely, communicating through a secure chat board.
Merritt said the data only confused the Red Team members.
They couldn’t find the promised packet captures, or “PCAPS.”
“We all came to the assessment very quickly: It did not say
what Lindell said it said,” Merritt said. “We realized the PCAP
stuff was horseshit.”
When the symposium opened on Aug. 10, more cyber experts
arrived to assess the data Lindell had promised to release. One
of them was Robert Graham, a cybersecurity consultant and
popular blogger on cyber issues. He said he analyzed the
material and concluded it was “bunk” and “the product of a
deranged imagination.”
Zeidman, the computer forensics specialist, said he came to
the symposium as a conservative Trump supporter who was
intrigued by Lindell’s claims. He said he and every other expert
who attended, including some he described as “world class,” came
away disappointed: “I can tell you, unanimously, everybody there
concluded that it was bogus.”
Lindell now says the material he provided was not the packet
captures he’d promised at all, and that’s why the experts
couldn’t make sense of it. He gave several reasons for holding
back the data, including that he was assaulted by unnamed
assailants on the second night of the symposium. Lindell has
sometimes said his attackers had a gun, and other times said
they had a yellow device that they pressed painfully into his
ribs. Additionally, he said, his security team advised him that
the U.S. government would put a “poison pill” in the data to
undermine its credibility.
A RACCOON AND A UNICORN
It would be nearly a year after the cyber conference before
Lindell would publicly name an expert who claimed to have
authenticated the data he bought from Montgomery. The only
person Reuters could identify who says he has examined and
vouched for the material is Jeff O’Donnell, a Florida computer
engineer. O’Donnell has promoted rigged-election theories on the
internet, writing as “The Lone Raccoon.”
Last summer, Lindell hired him to vet Montgomery’s data,
said O’Donnell, who continues to work as a cyber expert on
Lindell’s team searching for election-fraud evidence. In July,
Lindell flew to Florida and brought O’Donnell to a house where
Montgomery had a half-dozen computers and multiple screens set
up on a long table, O’Donnell told Reuters.
He said he initially doubted Montgomery’s claims but, within
a couple of hours, the two men had “formed a connection.”
Montgomery walked O’Donnell through his technology, showing him
the code he’d used to capture the data. After two days at the
house, O’Donnell said, he came away convinced.
“It is such next-level stuff,” he added. “I’ve seen it with
my own eyes.”
Lindell then featured O’Donnell at his gathering the
following month at the Springfield Expo Center in Springfield,
Missouri. Lindell called it the “Moment of Truth Summit.”
“I’ve seen the unicorn,” O’Donnell told the crowd.
Lindell keeps promising to release the full data publicly.
When he does, he said, it will prove that Hammer and Scorecard
were used to hack into voting systems in November’s midterms, in
addition to the 2020 presidential vote.
He has previously claimed he was prevented from
disseminating the data by a 2007 court order restricting
Montgomery from divulging certain information related to his
intelligence contracting. But the government said in a recent
court filing that the order has nothing to do with election
data. Lindell told Reuters he now sees no legal barrier to
releasing it and hopes to do so “in the next 60 days.”
Even Fanning, the earliest and most consistent promoter of
Montgomery’s conspiracy claims, is growing frustrated that his
alleged evidence remains under wraps, noting that there are “no
excuses” now for holding it back.
“If you have the data,” she said, “then release it.”
(Reporting by Aram Roston and Peter Eisler; additional
reporting by Ned Parker; editing by Jason Szep and Brian
Thevenot)