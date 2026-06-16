Two central banks, weaker oil, SpaceX’s stock-market rocket, chip fever and a slew of records: the start of the third week of June is proving particularly lively across financial markets. Investors are in buoyant mood as they await the Fed’s guidance for the months ahead, due tomorrow.

Equity indices are on course to reclaim their peaks, where they have not already done so. In Europe, Milan, Amsterdam, Madrid and Warsaw all set records yesterday. The continent's major markets, London, Frankfurt, Paris and Zurich, are lagging somewhat, but remain within range. In the US, the venerable Dow Jones led the way, flirting with the uncharted territory of 52,000 points. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100, having almost fully recovered from the semiconductor wobble at the start of June, are also within a whisker of record territory.

In other words, everything is rosy in the garden. Markets are shrugging off bad news and seizing on the good. The probable reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in the coming days has, with apologies for the pun, added fresh fuel to the rally. The enthusiasm surrounding SpaceX's stock-market debut is giving sentiment an extra lift. The deal captures the spirit of the times: everyone thinks it looks a little excessive, but everyone wanted in. Shares in the space group rose 20% yesterday in their second session, after gaining 19% on their first. Its market capitalisation is already approaching Amazon's, a fact unlikely to displease Elon Musk. His rivalry with Jeff Bezos in space is well established.

In the background, the promise of artificial intelligence continues to electrify equity markets. “Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on scepticism, mature on optimism and die on euphoria,” runs John Templeton's famous aphorism. Investors are trying to convince themselves that the optimism phase is not over, and that the AI investment super-cycle will be followed by an AI earnings super-cycle.

On the macroeconomic front, the central-bank parade began overnight. The Bank of Japan raised its main policy rate from 0.75% to 1%, as expected. Japanese rates have not been this high since 1995. And yes, 1% is high for Japan. The country took three decades to emerge from deflation, leaving the Nikkei 225 to wait 35 years before returning to its 1989 level.

The Reserve Bank of Australia, meanwhile, left rates unchanged at 4.35%, in line with forecasts. This is what market-watchers call a hawkish hold. In plain English, the RBA did not move, but struck a firm tone because inflation remains a threat. Its position is awkward because, at the same time, the economy is hardly firing on all cylinders and could do with some monetary support, in other words, a rate cut.

After those two decisions, both in line with expectations, attention now turns to the Fed, which will announce its decision tomorrow evening, against a less tense backdrop now that the US and Iran appear to have reached a compromise. To back words with action, the White House said Donald Trump and JD Vance had signed an electronic copy of a memorandum of understanding with Iran. Speaking from Evian, the US president said Hormuz “is already partially open” and “will be fully open” on Friday.

The Asia-Pacific equity session is a little less euphoric than yesterday's. Japan and Australia are giving up a little ground. South Korea remains supported by chip stocks, up 1.7%. Hong Kong is struggling to regain momentum, with the Hang Seng down 1.6% after a batch of underwhelming Chinese figures on investment, consumption and property prices. Western markets are expected to open on a hesitant note.

Today's economic highlights:

Today's agenda includes: in China, the House Price Index, Retail Sales, Fixed Asset Investment, and Industrial Production will be released; in Japan, the BoJ Interest Rate Decision; in Australia, the RBA Interest Rate Decision followed by its press conference; in Germany and the Euro Area, the ZEW Economic Sentiment Index; in the United States, preliminary Building Permits, Housing Starts, Import and Export Prices, and the API Crude Oil Stock Change. See the full calendar here.

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: 4.47% BITCOIN: US$66,068

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