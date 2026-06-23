Behind what looked, on the surface, like a fairly uneventful session, equity markets have been bubbling since last night. The formula that allowed Wall Street to hold firm into the close has done little for Asian markets this morning. The yen's slide and the release of June PMI business activity data are taking centre stage.

Late June is always a rather trying time for anyone writing daily notes on financial markets. Companies have gone quiet because they are working on their second-quarter results. Fund managers have completed the necessary tweaks to make their half-year reports shine. And my friends are having barbecue drinks without me because I have to go to bed early, in the hope of retaining enough lucidity when I wake up to keep you entertained.

Even so, yesterday was hardly uneventful on financial markets. The clumsy construction of that sentence is no accident. The market has become clumsy. Shares no longer rise calmly when companies announce good news, they explode higher. When the news is less supportive, they no longer fall, they collapse. Understatement has been banned. Faint signals turn into tidal waves. The equity market has become a game of online poker. I am not sure I like it.

A few examples from yesterday's moves. SpaceX fell 16%. Why? Because when a stock rises 50% in three days, it can perfectly well fall 16% in a single session. Soitec joined the Stoxx Europe 600 indices and the chip sector is in good form? Up 9%. Super Micro Computer announces a new AI-related offering? Up 15%. Kepler Cheuvreux strikes a cautious note on Hermès? Down 6%. One level up, at the index level, things were calmer. The Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.6%, almost matching last week's closing record. The US S&P 500 slipped 0.4%. There was no euphoria after the US-Iran agreement allowing Tehran to resume oil exports, despite the continuing fall in crude prices. The easing has already been priced in. The market has spent recent weeks buying the rumour, and is now selling the news, in keeping with the old stock market adage.

The ingredients of the bull market still appear to be in place in the United States, thanks to the promise of artificial intelligence. But yesterday's session once again highlighted the fractures within the technology sector as it grapples with the paradigm shift under way. Chip suppliers, the direct and obvious beneficiaries of the current boom, remain out in front. Their customers' share prices, however, are taking a more uneven path, because the market is asking whether, and when, they will earn a return on their investments. Caution also prevails in software, where the fundamentals are being undermined by the democratisation of coding. As a result, Micron can gain 6% while Oracle and Verisign lose 5%. The market was not helped either by 5% falls in Amazon and Alphabet, which are also currently on the capital-expenditure side of the ledger. The same pattern is visible in Europe, allowing for differences of scale: Infineon and STMicroelectronics are rising, while SAP SE and Dassault Systèmes continue to slide.

Tuesday will be shaped by the publication of June PMI business activity indicators. These are the best available gauges, globally and for each major economy, of current and future economic trends. The United Kingdom remains in focus after confirmation that Prime Minister Keir Starmer will leave office in the coming weeks. Japan is also under scrutiny, with the yen at a 40-year low against the dollar. The level is worrying enough for US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to have picked up the phone last night to discuss the situation with his Japanese counterpart, we explain here why the US is so concerned about Japan. An intervention by the Bank of Japan, perhaps in coordination with the United States, is probably in the works.

In Asia-Pacific, the Nikkei 225 ended a long winning streak with a 2.7% fall. South Korea, which has done nothing by halves over the past two years, plunged 2%: evidently, investors have decided that South Korea's memory-chip champions are not entitled to the same immunity idol as their American peers. Australia slipped slightly, while India, moving against the tide as usual, gained a few points. In China, red still dominates, especially in Hong Kong, where the Hang Seng has now fallen for six consecutive sessions. Europe is expected to open sharply lower.

Today's economic highlights:

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GBP / USD : US$1.32

: US$1.32 Gold : US$4,121.79

: US$4,121.79 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$76.73

: US$76.73 United States 10 years : 4.5%

: 4.5% BITCOIN: US$63,300

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