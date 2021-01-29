Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The more the merrier? Evidence from the global financial crisis on the value of multiple requirements...

01/29/2021 | 09:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Marcus Buckmann, Paula Gallego Marquez, Mariana Gimpelewicz, Sujit Kapadia and Katie Rismanchi

This paper assesses the value of multiple requirements in bank regulation using a novel empirical rule‑based methodology. Exploiting a dataset of capital and liquidity ratios for a sample of global banks in 2005 and 2006, we apply simple threshold-based rules to assess how different regulations individually and in combination might have identified banks that subsequently failed during the global financial crisis. Our results generally support the case for a small portfolio of different regulatory metrics. Under the objective of correctly identifying a high proportion of banks which subsequently failed, we find that a portfolio of a leverage ratio, a risk-weighted capital ratio, and a net stable funding ratio yields fewer false alarms than any of these metrics individually - and at less stringent calibrations of each individual regulatory metric. We also discuss how these results apply in different robustness exercises, including out-of-sample evaluations. Finally, we consider the potential role of market-based measures of bank capitalisation, showing that they provide complementary value to their accounting-based counterparts.

The code for the model used in this paper is provided on GitHubOpens in a new window.

The more the merrier? Evidence from the global financial crisis on the value of multiple requirements in bank regulationOpens in a new windowOpens in a new window

Disclaimer

Bank of England published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 14:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:36aPAPA JOHN INTERNATIONAL : lands perfect score in LGBTQ workplace equality test
AQ
09:36aCOMERICA BANK : 's California Index Improved
PR
09:36aAnalyzing the Potential of Graph Analytics in Tackling the New Big Data Challenge | Analytics Experts at Quantzig Unveil Use Cases and Business Benefits in Their Latest Article
BU
09:35aINNOFACTOR OYJ : implements a cloud solution to a Norwegian financial services company
AQ
09:35aU.S. Global Investors Announces Second-Quarter Results Webcast
GL
09:34aSilver extends golden run as retail frenzy jitters linger
RE
09:34aINTER CARS S A : Current report No. 02 / 2021 Release dates for periodic reports in 2021
PU
09:34aSanpete Food Pantry Making a Difference
PU
09:34aMUNTERS : China goes on a search for water-based paint
PU
09:34aGAMESTOP : Robinhood to lift trading restrictions after raising $1 billion from investors
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : GameStop back on the rise as Robinhood eases trading ban
2"GameStop effect" could ripple further as Wall Street eyes short squeeze candidates
3Bitcoin soars 14% after Elon Musk namecheck on Twitter
4EXCLUSIVE: U.S. oil industry seeks unusual alliance with Farm Belt to fight Biden electric vehicle agenda
5ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : tops forecasts as 5G lifts off

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ