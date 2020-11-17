The next cliff: Millions of jobless Americans risk losing aid

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Millions of Americans will see their
unemployment benefits disappear at the end of the year unless
Congress extends pandemic-related programs that made the aid
available to a wider swath of the workforce and for a longer
period of time.
The looming expiration would spark the most substantial
reduction to unemployment benefits since the end of July, when a
$600 weekly supplement - also added as part of the CARES Act -
expired. And with coronavirus infections surging,
some economists caution that job losses could rise during the
winter, increasing the need for support.
Data released by the Labor Department last week showed the
majority of people receiving unemployment benefits are now
participating through pandemic-related programs created as part
of the legislation passed by Congress in March.
Meanwhile, the number of people receiving regular
unemployment benefits is declining as people facing long
stretches of joblessness exhaust their state benefits and move
on to pandemic programs.
If nothing changes, more than 13 million people are at risk
of seeing their benefits end, potentially leaving them with less
money to pay the rent, buy groceries or cover other bills. That
decline in household income, combined with rising infections,
could further slow consumer spending. U.S. retail sales
increased 0.3% in October, less than what was expected by
economists polled by Reuters.
"The bottom line is that many workers will see a massive
drop in living standards and increases in poverty," said Heidi
Shierholz, director of policy for the Economic Policy Institute.
Lawmakers have to decide whether to extend two key programs.
One known as pandemic unemployment assistance made unemployment
benefits available to freelancers and self-employed people who
wouldn't normally be eligible.
Another program - pandemic emergency unemployment
compensation - provided an additional 13 weeks of benefits for
people after their state benefits ran out. More people are
transferring to the pandemic emergency program as regular
benefits expire.
Some may be able to receive another 13 to 20 weeks of
benefits under a separate program that is not set to expire, but
it is not available in all states.
Asked how he would help those facing long-term unemployment,
President-elect Joe Biden on Monday called on Congress to pass
the Heroes Act, a bill passed by the Democratic-controlled House
of Representatives that would extend the two unemployment
benefit programs, along with other assistance.
'WE NEEDED SOMETHING STRONGER'
Some economists say the CARES Act programs patched up
longstanding holes in America's safety net for the unemployed by
making jobless benefits more generous and offering them to
people who wouldn't normally qualify, including parents who
cannot work during the pandemic because they have to care for
children.
The benefits helped people to boost spending and pad savings
and lifted millions out of poverty, even as unemployment surged,
researchers found.
"There was a recognition that we needed something stronger
and broader than regular (unemployment benefits), and it
actually worked," said Andrew Stettner, a senior fellow at The
Century Foundation who is an expert on unemployment benefits.
"Now we're about to end it way prematurely."
VULNERABLE POSITION
Regular unemployment benefits are typically available for up
to 26 weeks in most states. Once those benefits are exhausted,
job seekers can move onto the pandemic emergency unemployment
assistance, to receive a total of 39 weeks of benefits.
For people who have been out of work since mid-March, those
emergency benefits could expire in mid-December. People who were
out of work before the current crisis started, or who live in
states such as Florida or North Carolina that offer fewer weeks
of state benefits, may already be approaching the end of their
pandemic benefits.
Some job seekers may be able to receive what's known as
extended benefits, a pre-pandemic program that provides up to 20
weeks of additional benefits, depending on the unemployment rate
in that state. But those benefits are currently not available in
13 states, according to an analysis https://www.cbpp.org/research/economy/policy-basics-how-many-weeks-of-unemployment-compensation-are-available#:~:text=Workers%20in%20most%20states%20are,Rico%2C%20and%20the%20Virgin%20Islands
by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
Some economists and analysts say people who lost their jobs
because of the pandemic need more help as it drags on,
especially those working in the hard-hit entertainment or travel
industries where hiring is slow. The number of long-term
unemployed - people who have been out of work for at least 27
weeks - rose to 3.6 million in October from 2.4 million in
September.
The benefits cliff could "leave the economy as a whole, but
particularly those who have lost their jobs and haven’t been
able to land something new yet in a very vulnerable position,”
said Lauren Bauer, a fellow in economic studies at the Brookings
Institution.
(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte
Editing by Paul Simao)