The night before: 5 ways to navigate the pending holiday gift crunch

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - If your kids have their hearts
set on a particular toy this holiday season, a word of warning:
It might not be easy as wandering into a store and plucking it
off a shelf.
Instead, you could find yourself smack in the middle of
supply chain hell.
In many ways, 2021 is a perfect logistical storm, says Juli
Lennett, U.S. toy industry advisor at The NPD Group.
“This has to do with shutdowns in China due to COVID, the
cost of shipping increasing incredibly, the port of L.A. backing
up, and the lack of trucks and drivers,” Lennett explains.
On top of everything, there is also sky-high consumer
demand. Last year’s toy sales through August were up 18%. This
year’s sales are up another 18%, and that momentum is expected
to continue barreling through the end of the year, Lennett says.
“There has been an incredible increase in consumer demand,”
says Ed Desmond, executive vice president for the trade group
The Toy Association. “People have been in their homes for a year
and half, and that has affected all kinds of consumer products –
including toys.”
Supply-chain challenges around the world do not mean that
you are out of options. But the situation does require that you
be more strategic and thoughtful about holiday planning than in
years past.
Here are five tips from the experts:
STOCK UP NOW
It might seem silly to start buying now for an event months
away, but that exactly what you should be doing.
“So many people tend to wait until the holiday season, but
there is actually good supply right now on the shelves,” Desmond
says. “If you’re in stores for other reasons like back-to-school
shopping, and you see something you like, pick it up now.”
CONSIDER TOY POPULARITY
Every year, there are a handful of toys that catch fire in
children's imaginations. If what you are looking for falls into
that category, be proactive.
For instance, nine of the top 10 fastest-selling new toys
are either trading cards (football and baseball), or building
sets, according to The NPD Group. In other words, if your kid
wants a Lego set for Boba Fett’s ship from the Star Wars
character universe -- #6 on NPD’s list – start shopping.
Other hot toy lists that could tip you off about impending
product squeezes: The Toy Insider https://www.thetoyinsider.com/holiday_guide/hot-20,
Amazon https://www.amazon.com/gcx/Toys-we-love/gfhz/events/?categoryId=toys-we-love,
Walmart https://www.walmart.com/cp/top-rated-by-kids/6352450,
and Macy’s https://www.macys.com/s/toys-r-us/hot-toy-list.
USE MULTIPLE MONEY-SAVING STRATEGIES
An in-demand product means it will be challenging this year
to find attractive discounts – but not necessarily impossible.
Consumer finance expert Andrea Woroch suggests sites which
monitor price drops, like Honey joinhoney.com, whose "Droplist"
notifies you when targeted items get discounted.
Also be on the lookout for retailer coupons, such as through
the browser extension Cently, which will automatically search
for applicable coupons and apply those codes at checkout.
You might find additional discounts for first-time purchases
at a retailer, or for subscribing to their e-mail list. You
could also get savings after the fact; some retailers will
refund the difference if there is a subsequent price drop
shortly after your purchase.
EXPAND YOUR SEARCH
Most consumers have a "go-to" site for many purchases, like
Amazon, and don’t search much beyond that. In 2021, you might
have to deepen your pool of retailers: just because something is
unavailable at one, doesn’t mean it is out-of-stock at another.
Google Shopping, Woroch suggests, is a useful tool for
surveying a wide array of retailers for the same item.
Another tip from Woroch: If an item is extremely popular and
happens to be available locally, select the "curbside pickup"
option. An online order could always get canceled by retailers
if they run out, so take advantage and go pick it up yourself.
WIDEN YOUR LIST
If you are fixated on one desired item, you have essentially
boxed yourself into a corner. Whereas if you have multiple
possibilities, you have increased your chances of getting at
least something on the list.
It might be a good time manage expectations, and encourage
kids to ask Santa for a few different gifts that they would be
equally happy with.
“If they want something very specific, you might have to
divert them in a different direction,” says Lennett. “Or you
could get not that precise product, but something close."
