Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

The number of deaths by COVID-19 surpassed the increase of deaths between november 2nd and 29th compared to the average of the last 5 years

01/08/2021 | 06:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Summary

Between March 2nd, when the first cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Portugal, and December 27th, there were 99,356 deaths in the national territory, an increase of 12,852 deaths in 2020 when compared to the average number of deaths during the same period over the past five years. Of these deaths, 52.0% (6,677) were due to COVID-19. In the last 4 weeks (November 30th to December 27th) there were 1,884 more deaths than the average. In these weeks, there were 2,172 registered deaths from COVID-19, 15.3% more than the increase compared to the average of the same weeks of 2015-2019.
Of the total deaths recorded between March 2nd and December 27th 49,453 were of men and 49,903 were of women, an increase of 5,833 and 7,019 deaths, respectively, compared to the average of deaths observed in the same period between 2015-2019.
More than 70% of deaths were of people aged 75 years or over. Compared to the average observed in the same 2015-2019 period, another 10,886 people aged 75 and over died, of which 8,038 were aged 85 and over.
The largest increases occurred more frequently in the region Norte, followed by the region Área Metropolitana de Lisboa.
Of the total deaths recorded between March 2nd and December 27th 2020, 60,024 occurred in a hospital and 39,332 outside a hospital, corresponding to an increase of 5,650 deaths and 7,202 deaths, respectively, when compared to the average number of deaths in the same 2015-2019 period. In that period, 56.0% of the increase of deaths occurred outside a hospital. However, since week 44 (October 26th to November 1st), the greatest increase in deaths occurred in hospitals.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 11:09:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:15aTrump moves to loosen mining regulations, approve projects as he exits
RE
06:14aM&S clothing sales cut by British lockdown measures
RE
06:10aThe number of deaths by COVID-19 surpassed the increase of deaths between november 2nd and 29th compared to the average of the last 5 years
PU
06:10aExports and imports of goods decreased by 0.4% and 12.1% respectively, in nominal terms
PU
06:10aIndustry Turnover Index fell 4.2%
PU
06:04aCredit Suisse to slide into red as it sets aside $850 million for U.S. litigation
RE
06:03aFactbox-How did UK retailers fare over coronavirus-hit Christmas?
RE
06:02aHyundai says in early talks with Apple after electric vehicle tie-up report
RE
05:56aCanadian dollar rally seen cooling after sharp climb since March
RE
05:55aChina central bank will prioritize monetary policy stability in 2021 - Xinhua
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Exclusive-Baidu plans smart EV company, to make cars at Geely plant - sour..
2Bitcoin slides more than 5% after topping $40,000 for first time
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Tesla's stock market value tops Facebook's in huge trading
4CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : Chinese bargain hunters pile into stocks blacklisted by Trump
5KOSPI : Hyundai says in early talks with Apple after electric vehicle tie-up report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ