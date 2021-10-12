Log in
The operational and tactical aviation of the Central Military District within the framework of the exercise began to perform combat training tasks in the Urals and Siberia

10/12/2021 | 10:42am EDT
12.10.2021 (17:15)

Crews of MiG-31BM interceptor fighters, Su-34 fighter-bombers and Su-24MR reconnaissance aircraft of the Central Military District (CMD) have started performing combat training tasks as part of a tactical flight exercise that started today in three regions of Russia.

During the first stage of the exercise in the Chelyabinsk region, Perm and Krasnoyarsk territories, about 20 aircraft took to the air on an alarm signal. The crews of the MiG-31, Su-34 and Su-24MR brought combat vehicles out from under the airstrike of a mock enemy and flew to alternate airfields, covering a total of about 3.5 thousand kilometers.

During the main stage of the exercise, the pilots of the Su-24MR will work out the tasks of aerial reconnaissance and opening up the areas of the mock enemy deployment, the crews of the Su-34 will bomb infrastructure facilities, fortifications and firepower of the mock enemy. The MiG-31 interceptor fighters will provide air cover for the areas of combat training tasks, which will work out the detection, escort, destruction and enforcement of landing of violators of air borders.

The tactical flight exercise of the Central Military District aviation division will be completed in mid-October, it involves about 20 aircraft of three aviation regiments and about 500 military personnel from among the flight, engineering and technical personnel, flight control and support groups.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 14:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
