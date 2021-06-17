The opportunity to use smartphone as payment terminal is gaining ground for small businesses

Estonian Payment Forum organised by Eesti Pank last week discussed the goals of digitising the Estonian payments market, where one of the priorities is to support small businesses in introducing digital payment solutions.

'The pandemic has shown us how important digitisation and contactless payment solutions are. We know though that the complexity and cost of new payment solutions is a problem for small businesses. We have now started at the initiative of Eesti Pank to work together with businesses and payment service providers to look into how to make it easier for companies to start using digital payment solutions. We are moving together with service providers towards a solution where businesses can take money from clients using a smartphone rather than a card payment terminal. We hope that we will soon reach small businesses with this through mobile payment solutions that allow large steps to be taken towards digitising payments in Estonia', said Deputy Governor of Eesti Pank Veiko Tali.

Payments have become ever simpler and faster in recent years but development work in future will have to consider the environmental impact as well. 'One of the priorities we have set in developing the payments market is the wider use of e-receipts to cut down on the 400 million or so paper receipts that are issued each year in Estonia. This will help with greening the payments market', said Director of the Business and Consumer Environment Department at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications Külli Kraner.

The broader use of e-receipts is one of the most important targets for development of the real-time economy, with the main focus on reducing the administrative burden for businesses and automating the reports that businesses must submit to the state. Using e-receipts could save around 40 million euros a year in Estonia.

Printing 400 million paper receipts needs 20 tonnes of paper, and making this needs on average 300 trees, over 180 barrels of oil, and 1440 tonnes of water. The printing produces around 20 tonnes of waste.

The discussion at the forum concluded that e-commerce is generally doing well, but payment solutions could be made even more user-friendly, which would benefit both consumers and merchants. 'Paying through a bank link is very popular in Estonia. Using biometric data would make payments convenient and secure and so payments through bank links could be confirmed through fingerprints or facial recognition', said head of the Payment and Settlement Systems Department of Eesti Pank Rainer Olt.

Further information:

The digitisation working group was set up at the Payment Environment Forum at the start of 2021 and produced an action plan for supporting the digitisation of corporate payment processes and through that of the whole payment environment. The members of the working group are the largest banks operating in Estonia, financial technology companies and payment service providers, business representatives from various professional associations, and the public sector. The working group is led by Eesti Pank together with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

The working group mapped the payment solutions used in Estonia and the bottlenecks they face, and proposed solutions for developing the payments market. The working group has produced an action plan for 2021-2025.

The vision for the real-time economy is to carry out structural changes in the business environment and communications with the state by 2027 so that corporate governance and management becomes a background activity, as this would significantly reduce the administrative burden on businesses and so increase indirect productivity.

The members of the Estonian Payment Forum are the banks and other payment service providers operating in Estonia; users of payment systems; stakeholder representatives including the public sector and business and trade organisations; and infrastructure companies. The Estonian Payment Forum works with market participants to support the development of the Estonian payment market and its adjustment to changes in the international payments market. The forum has operated since 2012 and is led by Eesti Pank.

Additional information:

Ingrid Schmuul

Communications Specialist

Eesti Pank

Tel: 668 0965, 5697 9146

Press enquiries: press[at] eestipank.ee