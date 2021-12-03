The potential impact of global supply chain bottlenecks on the Spanish economy in coming quarters

Throughout 2021 there has been a notable rise in global inflation. It has prompted a growing debate on its determinants, its persistence looking ahead and its implications for economic activity as a whole. Foremost among the drivers behind this inflation increase are various supply and demand shocks.

On one hand, once the phase in which the COVID-19 pandemic had peaked globally - in both health and economic terms - was behind us, the gradual easing of the virus-containment measures and the headway in the vaccination roll-out contributed to a very sharp recovery in demand as from the second half of 2020, which is estimated to have exerted upward pressure on both prices and output. Thus, for instance, the swift reactivation of global trade following the lockdowns in early 2020 in many of the major economies has led to shipping bottlenecks, resulting in significant increases in transport costs and in some commodities prices.

On the other, from the supply side, there has been some disruption in recent quarters to global supply chains.1 These have particularly affected the cost and availability

Chart 1

MANUFACTURING PMI: SUPPLIERS' DELIVERY TIMES