The rebound continues

Risk-off sentiment is still present amongst investors, who favor defensive sectors, such as Utilities and health care. Meanwhile, resources and technology fell due to continued growth fears The yield of 10Y UK Gilts also fell 10bp.

Today, investor are eagerly awaiting the U.S. inflation data, which will guide the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

Miners are among the top performers, lifted by rising metal prices. Oil companies are also doing well, with Shell and BP plc gaining 0.6% and 1.1%, respectively, as crude prices increase.

Meanwhile, Compass Group jumped 8.5% after it raised its annual revenue guidance and announced a £500 million share buyback.

Things to read today:

Euro to hit parity against the dollar within six months, Amundi says (Financial Times)

1 Million Britons Set to Live in Destitution Think Tank Warns (Bloomberg)

TerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits Rescue (Bloomberg)