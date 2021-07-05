Log in
The recently completed 178-unit ‘Forest Ridge' project by Quadra Homes is another step in Lumon's project growth in British Columbia

07/05/2021 | 10:59am EDT
LANGLEY, British Columbia, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Project development has seen constant growth throughout North America, as developers, architects and builders realize the value that Lumon can bring to the building itself as well as to its residents. The recently completed project, Forest Ridge, in Surrey, British Columbia presents a total of 178 units equipped with Lumon’s retractable balcony glazing. ‘Lumon is the number one selling feature of the units,’ states Quadra Homes vice president of planning in an interview with Project Manager Joash Pleiter. As the residents move in, they are excited about the added usable space and designing the balcony space to their tastes. The Quadra Homes Forest Ridge project is also ideally located, with 20 minutes to the U.S.A border and 45 minutes to downtown Vancouver.

Keeping close to the customer is important throughout the project development process. The more ‘hands-off’ the developer can be the simpler the execution of the project. Therefore, Lumon always strives to complete things in the easiest way, considering installation and building in the most cost-effective way. Being along for the journey is especially important for Lumon. Integration of Lumon systems in the design process also aids in developing the best solutions, which is why the beginning of the journey is significantly important. The more Lumon can be a part of the process, the more Lumon can ensure an excellent customer experience through the project life cycle.

As project development grows in British Columbia, in Canada and throughout North America, it is important to take into consideration the growing demand in the employee base as well. Staying true to the values of Lumon and keeping promises throughout the building process is the key to building the future and successfully completing projects.

Pleiter believes the future of project development is bright. “I think in 10 years Lumon glazing will almost be a must-have in city residences,” he explains. “Opportunities are endless when we do the right things,” Joash continues. “I hope that in 20 years we will begin to be at the same level as some of our European counterparts, that Lumon is a regular sight in cityscapes,” he concludes.

For more information, please contact: 

Lumon Canada's office at Langley, British Columbia: (604) 857-1702

or by e-mail at:

joash.pleiter@lumon.com (Project Manager) 
mark.degraaf@lumon.com (Multi-Residential Projects and Business Development Manager)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17521a0a-6865-4792-bf57-b01638412547


Primary Logo

Forest Ridge Building

The project of Forest Ridge in British Columbia presents 178 units equipped with Lumon's retractable balcony enclosures

© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS