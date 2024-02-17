STORY: When news and anchor of the Italian TV station RAI's 'In Mezz'ora', Monica Maggioni asked him if he believed Putin was directly responsible Khodorkovsky says: "without any doubt".

He described Navalny as a talented politician, "a very brave man and could well have played a very important role in the future of Russia."

Putin's most formidable domestic opponent, Navalny fell unconscious and died on Friday after a walk at the Arctic penal colony where he was serving a three-decade sentence, authorities said.

Hundreds of protesters, many of them Russian emigres, gathered in cities across Europe and beyond on Friday to express their outrage over the death of the Kremlin critic.

