The results of the NBP bills sale auction carried out on 21 January 2022

01/21/2022 | 06:53am EST
The results of the NBP bills sale auction carried out on 19 Jan 2022

Narodowy Bank Polski announces results of the NBP bills sale (fine-tuning open market operation) carried out on 19 Jan 2022

Auction No. 1892 on 19 Jan 2022 / settlement on 19 Jan 2022

DAYS

BIDS NOMINAL (MLN PLN)

PRICES ACCEPTED ( PLN)

YIELD (%)

MINIMUM

RECEIVED

ACCEPTED

AVERAGE

AVERAGE

REDUCTION (%)

2

8620.00

8620.00

9998.75

9998.75

2.25

Disclaimer

National Bank of Poland published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 11:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS