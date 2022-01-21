The results of the NBP bills sale auction carried out on 21 January 2022

The results of the NBP bills sale auction carried out on 19 Jan 2022
Narodowy Bank Polski announces results of the NBP bills sale (fine-tuning open market operation) carried out on 19 Jan 2022
Auction No. 1892 on 19 Jan 2022 / settlement on 19 Jan 2022
DAYS
BIDS NOMINAL (MLN PLN)
PRICES ACCEPTED ( PLN)
YIELD (%)
MINIMUM
RECEIVED
ACCEPTED
AVERAGE
AVERAGE
2
8620.00
8620.00
9998.75
9998.75
2.25
Disclaimer
National Bank of Poland published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 11:52:02 UTC.