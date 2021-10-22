Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The results of the NBP bills sale auction carried out on 22 October 2021

10/22/2021 | 07:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Latest news

Core inflation in September 2021

Date: 18-10-2021

NBP data: In September 2021, inflation net of food and energy prices amounted to 4.2% y/y. In the period under analysis, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 5.9% y/y.

On 18 October 2021, Narodowy Bank Polski published data on core inflation indices in September 2021. In year-on-year terms, inflation:

  • net of administered (state-controlled prices) amounted to 5.5%, compared to 5.1% a month earlier;
  • net of the most volatile prices amounted to 4.1%, compared to 3.8% a month earlier;
  • net of food and energy prices amounted to 4.2%, compared to 3.9% a month earlier;
  • the so-called 15% trimmed mean (excluding the impact of 15% of the price basket characterised by the highest and lowest growth rates) amounted to 4.5%, compared to 4.1% a month earlier.

Narodowy Bank Polski computes the four core inflation indices on a monthly basis to highlight the nature inflation developments in Poland. The CPI shows average price movements across the whole broad basket of consumer goods. When calculating core inflation indices, price movements in various segments of the basket are analysed. Thus, sources of inflation can be identified more precisely and future trends forecast more accurately. This also helps to find to what degree inflation is permanent and to what extent it is determined, for example, by price changes of a short duration triggered by incidental factors.

The core inflation measure most frequently used by analysts in inflation targeting is inflation net of food and energy prices. It captures trends in the prices of those goods and services which are fairly responsive to the central bank's monetary policy. On the other hand, energy prices (including fuel prices) are not set domestically but determined in the global markets, sometimes as a result of speculation. Food prices are largely dependent on, among other things, the weather and conditions prevailing in the domestic and global agricultural market.

See also: Core inflation data »

Disclaimer

National Bank of Poland published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 11:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:12aSCHLUMBERGER LIMITED/NV : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:11aArtesian Finance II Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR
07:10aDISTIT : presents EFUEL and the quarterly report July – September 2021
AQ
07:09aROPER TECHNOLOGIES : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:09aAMERICAN EXPRESS : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:07aCLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:06aSAFARICOM : Recognized for Net Zero Efforts in the East African Climate Action Awards
AQ
07:06aANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM : Business Sector Urged to Play Role in Fight Against GBVF
AQ
07:06aAMERICAN EXPRESS CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07:06aBerkshire Biomedical Raises $2.75 Million in Convertible Debt
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intel : shares sink as third-quarter sales miss estimates
2Exclusive-Apple's talks with Chinese battery makers CATL and BYD mostly..
3PayPal : Stocks stumble for PayPal as $45bn Pinterest valuation raises ..
4U.S. says firms may meet chip data request amid Taiwan, South Korea con..
5Patriot One Technologies :  Releases Fourth Quarter and Year-end Result..

HOT NEWS