The results of the NBP bills sale auction carried out on 24 December 2021

12/24/2021 | 06:47am EST
Latest news

Money supply in November 2021

Publication date: 22-12-2021

In November 2021, the M3 money supply increased by PLN 36.3bn. The increase was mainly driven by a rise in deposits and other claims of non-financial corporations and households.

Data released by Narodowy Bank Polski on 22 December 2021 show that at the end of November 2021 the M3 aggregate amounted to PLN 1,971.9bn, i.e. PLN 36.3bn more than at the end of October 2021.

In November 2021, the value of deposits and other claims of non-financial corporations included in the M3 aggregate increased by PLN 14.3bn, i.e. 3.5%, and amounted to PLN 420.6bn, and the value of household deposits and other claims of households increased by PLN 13.0bn, i.e. 1.3%, to PLN 1,029.8bn. The value of deposits and other claims of other financial institutions increased by PLN 1.9bn, i.e. 3.0%, to PLN 64.7bn. The stock of deposits and other claims of local government institutions increased by PLN 1.0bn, i.e. 1.6%, to PLN 66.4bn.

Household debt increased by PLN 3.8bn, i.e. 0.5%, to PLN 829.5bn, while non-financial corporate debt grew by PLN 1.1bn, i.e. 0.3%, to PLN 382.4bn. The net debt of central government entities increased by PLN 6.4bn, i.e. 2.0%, to PLN 325.5bn.

See full money supply data

Disclaimer

National Bank of Poland published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 11:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
