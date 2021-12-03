Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The results of the NBP bills sale auction carried out on 3 December 2021

12/03/2021 | 07:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The results of the NBP bills sale auction carried out on 1 Dec 2021

Narodowy Bank Polski announces results of the NBP bills sale (fine-tuning open market operation) carried out on 1 Dec 2021

Auction No. 1877 on 1 Dec 2021 / settlement on 1 Dec 2021

DAYS

BIDS NOMINAL (MLN PLN)

PRICES ACCEPTED ( PLN)

YIELD (%)

MINIMUM

RECEIVED

ACCEPTED

AVERAGE

AVERAGE

REDUCTION (%)

2

7165.00

7165.00

9999.31

9999.31

1.24

Disclaimer

National Bank of Poland published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 12:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:24aForesight Enterprise VCT plc - Net Asset Value(s)
AQ
07:24a2021 The First China (Hainan) Sporting Goods And Equipment Import Expo Opened in Haikou on December 3
PR
07:24aVietnam's beautiful landmarks appear on Thomson Reuters Building billboard, Times Square
GL
07:23aForm 8.3 - - (CGWL)
AQ
07:22aBELO SUN MINING : Announces the Volta Grande Gold Project Selected by Brazilian Government's Investment Partnership Program
PU
07:22aTHE GREAT GOLF RETENTION CHALLENGE : how tech can keep younger players hooked
PU
07:22aCHENG MEI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY : Announcing completion of improvement plan of endorsements and guarantees policy for invested company.
PU
07:22aThe potential impact of global supply chain bottlenecks on the Spanish economy in coming quarters
PU
07:22aITV : I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Friday 3 December preview (video)
PU
07:22aENDAVA : Hi there! I'm Tony Whitehorn
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK Regulator Won't Refer Thermo Fisher's Acquisition of PPD for Further..
2HSBC boss warns costs will soar if Brexit fragments European financial ..
3Equities attempt rebound despite Omicron and Fed tightening bets
4DIDI PLANS TO COMPLETE DUAL PRIMARY LISTING IN HONG KONG IN NEXT THREE ..
5ECB's Knot: high inflation could warrant rate hike in 2023

HOT NEWS