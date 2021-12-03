The results of the NBP bills sale auction carried out on 3 December 2021

The results of the NBP bills sale auction carried out on 1 Dec 2021
Narodowy Bank Polski announces results of the NBP bills sale (fine-tuning open market operation) carried out on 1 Dec 2021
Auction No. 1877 on 1 Dec 2021 / settlement on 1 Dec 2021
DAYS
BIDS NOMINAL (MLN PLN)
PRICES ACCEPTED ( PLN)
YIELD (%)
|
MINIMUM
RECEIVED
ACCEPTED
AVERAGE
AVERAGE
REDUCTION (%)
2
7165.00
7165.00
9999.31
9999.31
1.24
Disclaimer
National Bank of Poland published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 12:01:01 UTC.