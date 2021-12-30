Log in
The results of the NBP bills sale auction carried out on 30 December 2021

12/30/2021 | 11:17am EST
The results of the NBP bills sale auction carried out on 24 Dec 2021

Narodowy Bank Polski announces the results of the NBP bills sale (main open market operation) carried out on 24 Dec 2021

Auction No. 1882 on 24 Dec 2021 / settlement on 24 Dec 2021

DAYS

BIDS NOMINAL (MLN PLN)

PRICES ACCEPTED ( PLN)

YIELD (%)

MINIMUM

RECEIVED

ACCEPTED

AVERAGE

AVERAGE

REDUCTION (%)

7

196519.80

196519.80

9996.60

9996.60

1.75

Disclaimer

National Bank of Poland published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 16:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
