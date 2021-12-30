The results of the NBP bills sale auction carried out on 30 December 2021

The results of the NBP bills sale auction carried out on 24 Dec 2021
Narodowy Bank Polski announces the results of the NBP bills sale (main open market operation) carried out on 24 Dec 2021
Auction No. 1882 on 24 Dec 2021 / settlement on 24 Dec 2021
|
|
DAYS
|
|
|
BIDS NOMINAL (MLN PLN)
|
|
|
|
PRICES ACCEPTED ( PLN)
|
|
|
|
YIELD (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MINIMUM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RECEIVED
|
|
|
ACCEPTED
|
|
|
|
|
|
AVERAGE
|
|
|
|
AVERAGE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REDUCTION (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
196519.80
|
|
|
196519.80
|
|
|
|
9996.60
|
|
|
9996.60
|
|
|
|
1.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
National Bank of Poland published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 16:16:04 UTC.