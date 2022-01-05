Log in
The results of the NBP bills sale auction carried out on 5 January 2022

01/05/2022 | 07:08am EST
Latest news

Press release from the meeting of the Monetary Policy Council
held on 4 January 2022

On 4 January 2022 the Monetary Policy Council held a meeting.

The Council decided to increase the NBP interest rates by 0.50 percentage points. The Council set the NBP interest rates at the following levels:

  • reference rate at 2.25% on an annual basis;
  • lombard rate at 2.75% on an annual basis;
  • deposit rate at 1.75% on an annual basis;
  • rediscount rate at 2.30% on an annual basis;
  • discount rate on bills of exchange at 2.35% on an annual basis;

The resolution of the Monetary Policy Council shall enter into force on 5 January 2022.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Poland published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 12:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"

HOT NEWS