The results of the NBP bills sale auction carried out on 5 January 2022

Press release from the meeting of the Monetary Policy Council

held on 4 January 2022

On 4 January 2022 the Monetary Policy Council held a meeting.

The Council decided to increase the NBP interest rates by 0.50 percentage points. The Council set the NBP interest rates at the following levels:

reference rate at 2.25% on an annual basis;

lombard rate at 2.75% on an annual basis;

deposit rate at 1.75% on an annual basis;

rediscount rate at 2.30% on an annual basis;

discount rate on bills of exchange at 2.35% on an annual basis;

The resolution of the Monetary Policy Council shall enter into force on 5 January 2022.