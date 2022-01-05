The results of the NBP bills sale auction carried out on 5 January 2022

Latest news
Press release from the meeting of the Monetary Policy Council
held on 4 January 2022
On 4 January 2022 the Monetary Policy Council held a meeting.
The Council decided to increase the NBP interest rates by 0.50 percentage points. The Council set the NBP interest rates at the following levels:
-
reference rate at 2.25% on an annual basis;
-
lombard rate at 2.75% on an annual basis;
-
deposit rate at 1.75% on an annual basis;
-
rediscount rate at 2.30% on an annual basis;
-
discount rate on bills of exchange at 2.35% on an annual basis;
The resolution of the Monetary Policy Council shall enter into force on 5 January 2022.
