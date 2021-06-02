Log in
The risk management approach to macro-prudential policy

06/02/2021
Sulkhan Chavleishvili, Robert F. Engle,

Stephan Fahr, Manfred Kremer,

Simone Manganelli, Bernd Schwaab

The risk management approach to macro-prudential policy

No 2565 / June 2021

Disclaimer: This paper should not be reported as representing the views of the European Central Bank (ECB). The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the ECB.

Abstract

Macro-prudential authorities need to assess medium-term downside risks to the real econ- omy, caused by severe ﬁnancial shocks. Before activating policy measures, they also need to consider their short-term negative impact. This gives rise to a risk management problem, an inter-temporaltrade-off between expected growth and downside risk. Predictive distributions are estimated with structural quantile vector autoregressive models that relate economic growth to measures of ﬁnancial stress and the ﬁnancial cycle. An empirical study with euro area and U.S. data shows how to construct indicators of macro-prudential policy stance and to assess when interventions may be beneﬁcial.

Keywords: Growth-at-risk, stress testing, quantile vector autoregression, ﬁnancial conditions, macro-prudential policy.

JEL classiﬁcation: G21, C33.

Non-technical summary

The objective of macro-prudential policy is to make the ﬁnancial system strong enough to withstand adverse shocks, taking advantage of good times to increase capital and liquidity buffers. According to this view, macro-prudential measures are recommended in case medium-term downside risks to the economy are deemed too severe. Such measures, however, can have short-term costs in terms of upside potential, or expected growth, of the economy. This paper proposes an econometric framework that allows macro-prudential authorities to optimally weigh the beneﬁcial impact of their actions on future downside risks with the adverse impact of these actions on the upside potential of the economy.

There is a plethora of notions and techniques to measure downside risks. Yet, the question of how to make them operational for the conduct of macro-prudential policy has received much less attention. Recent research proposes to view a central bank's decision as a risk management prob- lem, requiring the central bank to optimally balance downside and upside risks to price stability. This paper extends this idea to the macro-prudential problem, where the relevant authority sets its policy by optimally balancing the inter-temporaltrade-off between expected growth and downside risks to the economy.

The paper uses a structural quantile vector autoregressive model (QVAR) to operationalize this methodological approach. The QVAR model allows us to quantify future risks to economic activity caused by elevated levels of ﬁnancial stress as well as by economic vulnerability to shocks. We argue that our statistical framework inherits the best features from both the vector-autoregression (VAR) and quantile regression (QR) strands of literature. The VAR permits all endogenous variables to interact over time, allows us to be transparent about the identiﬁcation of structural shocks, and can be used to simulate from the model and compare different counterfactual policy scenar- ios. QR allows the dynamic properties of the system to differ across quantiles, capturing potential asymmetries in the propagation of structural shocks.

The main body of the paper discusses the empirical ﬁndings for the euro area economy, using euro area data from 1988Q3 to 2018Q4. A companion web appendix shows that the results are qualitatively similar for the U.S. economy.

We focus on four empirical ﬁndings. First, a variable selection exercise suggests that central bank "intermediate target" variables, such as the ﬁnancial cycle and money market interest rates,

interact closely with GDP growth and ﬁnancial stress across all quantiles. We focus on the ﬁnancial cycle because it can be inﬂuenced, at least to some extent, by macro-prudential policy instruments. In addition, our downside risk estimates are not particularly sensitive to the exclusion of short-term interest rates.

Second, the dynamic properties of the system differ signiﬁcantly across quantiles. A formal Wald test rejects the parameter homogeneity restrictions implied by a linear VAR speciﬁcation for our data at any reasonable conﬁdence level. The QVAR is instead characterized by substantial asymmetries. In particular, a shock to ﬁnancial stress shifts the left tail of future GDP towards more negative values, while leaving its conditional median and right tail approximately unaffected. The model-implied downside risk measures are strongly sensitive to the inclusion of ﬁnancial variables.

Third, we ﬁnd that the euro area economy is not equally resilient to the same sequence of adverse ﬁnancial shocks at all times. The asymmetries uncovered in the data suggest that our QVAR model provides a natural environment to perform repeated model-basedmacro-prudential stress tests for the economy as a whole. Our model-based stress testing outcomes can be used as a quantitative yardstick to help calibrate the size of macro-prudential capital and liquidity buffers. Having multiple, complementary approaches available for this purpose may help overcome a potential "inactivity-bias," according to which few jurisdictions have set their counter-cyclical capital buffers to above-zero levels from the buffer's inception in 2014 to late 2019.

Fourth, the QVAR estimates can provide a metric to assess whether the macro-prudential stance is too tight or too loose. To counteract the feedback and the asymmetries captured in the estimated structural QVAR, we argue that macro-prudential policy should act in a counter-cyclical fashion by releasing buffers when downside risk is exceptionally high and increasing them when downside risk is low. Welfare calculations from stabilizing the ﬁnancial cycle can be based on a suitably chosen objective function. The associated welfare gains can be positive or negative, and are most positive in exuberant times when the ﬁnancial cycle is above its conditional median.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ECB - European Central Bank published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 09:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
