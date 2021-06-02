The risk management approach to macro-prudential policy

Non-technical summary

The objective of macro-prudential policy is to make the ﬁnancial system strong enough to withstand adverse shocks, taking advantage of good times to increase capital and liquidity buffers. According to this view, macro-prudential measures are recommended in case medium-term downside risks to the economy are deemed too severe. Such measures, however, can have short-term costs in terms of upside potential, or expected growth, of the economy. This paper proposes an econometric framework that allows macro-prudential authorities to optimally weigh the beneﬁcial impact of their actions on future downside risks with the adverse impact of these actions on the upside potential of the economy.

There is a plethora of notions and techniques to measure downside risks. Yet, the question of how to make them operational for the conduct of macro-prudential policy has received much less attention. Recent research proposes to view a central bank's decision as a risk management prob- lem, requiring the central bank to optimally balance downside and upside risks to price stability. This paper extends this idea to the macro-prudential problem, where the relevant authority sets its policy by optimally balancing the inter-temporaltrade-off between expected growth and downside risks to the economy.

The paper uses a structural quantile vector autoregressive model (QVAR) to operationalize this methodological approach. The QVAR model allows us to quantify future risks to economic activity caused by elevated levels of ﬁnancial stress as well as by economic vulnerability to shocks. We argue that our statistical framework inherits the best features from both the vector-autoregression (VAR) and quantile regression (QR) strands of literature. The VAR permits all endogenous variables to interact over time, allows us to be transparent about the identiﬁcation of structural shocks, and can be used to simulate from the model and compare different counterfactual policy scenar- ios. QR allows the dynamic properties of the system to differ across quantiles, capturing potential asymmetries in the propagation of structural shocks.

The main body of the paper discusses the empirical ﬁndings for the euro area economy, using euro area data from 1988Q3 to 2018Q4. A companion web appendix shows that the results are qualitatively similar for the U.S. economy.

We focus on four empirical ﬁndings. First, a variable selection exercise suggests that central bank "intermediate target" variables, such as the ﬁnancial cycle and money market interest rates,