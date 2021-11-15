The schedule of the cash offices of the National Bank is extended for the period November 15 – December 30, 2021 with the purpose of exchanging 2000 series banknotes

With the aim to provide additional possibilities to exchange 2000 series banknotes for the banknotes and coins of 2009 the series, within the period November 15 - December 30, 2021, these operations will be effected with the extended working schedule: 9:00 - 19:00 (on December 24 - 9:00 to 18:00). The rest of operations in the cash offices of the National Bank will be effected with the usual schedule: Monday - Thursday: 9:00 - 16:00; Friday -9:00 - 15:00 (on December 24 - 9:00 to 14:00).

On December 31, 2021, all the operations in the cash offices of the National Bank will be carried out 9:00 to 14:00.

The cash offices of the National Bank are located at the following address: Minsk, 6 Tolstogo street.

On December 31, 2021 the period of the 2000 series banknotes exchange comes to an end. Since January 1, 2022, the banknotes of the denominations 100, 500, 1 000, 5 000, 10 000, 20 000, 50 000, 100 000, 200 000 Belarusian ruble of the 2000 series will be deemed invalid (will lose the force of the legal tender).

The mentioned denominations of the banknotes will be exchanged for the banknotes and coins of the 2009 series in the cash offices of the National Bank without restrictions and charges. The exchange rate is 10 000 Belarusian ruble of the 2000 series to 1 Belarusian ruble in the banknotes of the 2009 series.