Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The schedule of the cash offices of the National Bank is extended for the period November 15 – December 30, 2021 with the purpose of exchanging 2000 series banknotes

11/15/2021 | 01:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With the aim to provide additional possibilities to exchange 2000 series banknotes for the banknotes and coins of 2009 the series, within the period November 15 - December 30, 2021, these operations will be effected with the extended working schedule: 9:00 - 19:00 (on December 24 - 9:00 to 18:00). The rest of operations in the cash offices of the National Bank will be effected with the usual schedule: Monday - Thursday: 9:00 - 16:00; Friday -9:00 - 15:00 (on December 24 - 9:00 to 14:00).

On December 31, 2021, all the operations in the cash offices of the National Bank will be carried out 9:00 to 14:00.

The cash offices of the National Bank are located at the following address: Minsk, 6 Tolstogo street.

For reference.

On December 31, 2021 the period of the 2000 series banknotes exchange comes to an end. Since January 1, 2022, the banknotes of the denominations 100, 500, 1 000, 5 000, 10 000, 20 000, 50 000, 100 000, 200 000 Belarusian ruble of the 2000 series will be deemed invalid (will lose the force of the legal tender).

The mentioned denominations of the banknotes will be exchanged for the banknotes and coins of the 2009 series in the cash offices of the National Bank without restrictions and charges. The exchange rate is 10 000 Belarusian ruble of the 2000 series to 1 Belarusian ruble in the banknotes of the 2009 series.

Disclaimer

National Bank of the Republic of Belarus published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 06:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:43aENEL : Upgraded to Neutral by Jefferies
MD
01:42aSonova beats half-year earnings estimates on market rebound
RE
01:41aHEINEKEN intends to acquire control of Distell and Namibia Breweries to create a regional beverage champion for Southern Africa
AQ
01:40aGNI : Consolidated Financial Results for Q3 FY2021, Cumulative YTD (IFRS)
PU
01:40aGNI : Notice of Recording of Other Income, etc.
PU
01:40aSHOPRITE : Fostering food security and sustainable livelihoods in Soweto
PU
01:40aKUREHA : FY2021 1H Earnings Briefing Q&A Summary
PU
01:40aCEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 15/11/2021
PU
01:40aABEO : posts H1 2021/22 revenue up 14.1% and solid order intake up 25.7%
PU
01:40aMAD PAWS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MPA
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1IBM, Amazon partner to extend reach of data tools for oil companies
2China's Oct daily crude steel output plunges to nearly 4-year low
3China property hit by rare convergence of demand, supply declines
4Indian shares gain on pharma, banking boost; Nykaa drops over 7%
5Pledging to retain stimulus, BOJ's Kuroda projects inflation near 1% mi..

HOT NEWS