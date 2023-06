STORY: A tourist submarine exploring the

wreckage of the Titanic has gone missing

just off the coast of southeastern Canada

That's according to the private company that

operates the vessel and the U.S. Coast Guard

U.S. and Canadian authorities have

launched search-and-rescue operations

The expedition costs $250,000 per person

Passengers get inside a five-person submersible,

which takes two hours to descend to the Titanic

It was set to start last week and finish on Thursday