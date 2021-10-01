EQS Group-News: BX Swiss AG / Key word(s): IPO/Sustainability The shares of the investment company ESGTI are newly listed on BX Swiss AG 2021-10-01 / 15:30

Today, ESGTI AG, an investment company focused on sustainability and social impact, has listed its shares on BX Swiss.

As of today, October 1st, 2021, the shares of ESGTI AG are traded on BX Swiss (stock symbol "ESGTI"). The opening price was CHF 3.30 per share, corresponding to a market capitalization of CHF 85.75 million. As part of the direct listing, a total of 25'985'369 registered shares of ESGTI AG were admitted to trading on BX Swiss, thus ending ESGTI's trading on the open market of the Berlin Stock Exchange as of September 30, 2021. ESGTI was formed in 2020 as a result of targeted M&As and has the ambition to drive innovative solutions to systemic problems affecting the fundamentals of life: food security, access to healthcare, and climate change. Accordingly, the company is engaged in such companies or portfolios of private companies or projects that are committed to making a positive, sustainable change through their respective innovations. 'As ESGTI is operating as an ESG investment company out of Switzerland, the start of trading of our ESGTI share on BX Swiss today represents a major milestone for our company and the entire team' comments Andreas R. Bihrer, Chairman of ESGTI. 'We are very pleased about our return to our home country as Switzerland fully represents ESGTI's heritage and standards.' "We are proud to welcome ESGTI AG to BX Swiss," emphasized Lucas Bruggeman, CEO of BX Swiss AG. "A company that is committed to an uncompromising version of ESG as the core of their differentiated investment process."

