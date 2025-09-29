Last week, financial markets were abuzz with concerns of a potential backlash following the rebound in US indices from their April lows. In the end, Wall Street suffered only modest losses, while Europe managed to gain some ground. This morning, sentiment appears to remain upbeat, despite lingering worries about a possible budget deadlock in the United States as the month draws to a close.

The feeling of bullish saturation that hung over US markets last week dissipated on Friday with the rebound of the indices after three sessions of decline. Wall Street still posted a slight decline over the past week, despite the S&P 500's record high of 6,699 points on Tuesday. Europe fared better, buoyed by a stronger recovery on Friday: indices such as the Stoxx Europe 600, the CAC 40, and the DAX closed the week higher. If nothing goes haywire between now and tomorrow evening, September 2025 will not worsen the already bleak stock market record traditionally associated with the month.

For the rest, it's business as usual: the White House continues to set the pace for the rest of the world in economic and political matters. Until recently, monetary policy had been the centre of attention. It is never far from view, but this week it has been overshadowed by the re-emergence of the budget deadlock in the United States, the notorious shutdown. This is what happens when Congress fails to vote on federal government funding in time, because the US Constitution prohibits spending money without prior authorization. Be careful, there is a tendency to confuse shutdown and the issue of raising the debt ceiling, which are two recurring dramas in the United States. A shutdown is a budgetary issue, while the debt ceiling is an issue of raising the borrowing limit. However, they share some characteristics: they cause chaos and require a majority or political consensus to break the deadlock.

The immediately visible result of a shutdown is closed museums, furloughed civil servants, and public services at a standstill. Only functions deemed essential, such as the military, healthcare, and air traffic control, continue to operate. Shutdowns have almost become an American tradition, just like Thanksgiving turkeys. The longest shutdown was in 2018-2019, under Donald Trump, with 35 days of paralysis over a standoff on funding for the famous wall on the Mexican border. Before that, there have been about 20 shutdowns over the last 50 years. Each time for the same reasons: political whims, communication strategies, or budgetary trench warfare, and often all three at once. It is not a flaw in the system; it is the system.

As for the severity of a shutdown, it can be interpreted in two ways. In the short term, the direct economic impact is limited: unpaid wages are generally made up for in the end and the private economy continues to function. On the other hand, the symbolic and political consequences are serious: the image of a dysfunctional state, loss of public confidence, financial market anxiety, delays in certain services, etc.

Markets generally become a little unsettled in the event of a shutdown, but excesses are rare, except of course when the situation reveals a deeper problem, or crystallizes a host of other concerns. Donald Trump is due to meet with the four main congressional leaders today in an attempt to avoid a shutdown on the evening of September 30, i.e. tomorrow. More often than not, a last-minute agreement is reached and things return to normal until the next drama. But it's not an exact science.

Let's move on to other political, economic, and geopolitical news:

Xi Jinping is reportedly seeking a huge concession from Donald Trump: opposition to Taiwan's independence, according to the WSJ.

Donald Trump is deploying troops to Portland. In addition, the US President has reportedly asked the Supreme Court to decide whether he can end birthright citizenship, according to CNN.

Peace negotiations in the Middle East are very close to being finalized, Donald Trump told Axios yesterday.

Europe is looking for a solution to the incursions of unidentified drones into its airspace.

Moldova's pro-EU party is set to win the parliamentary elections, an important test for the Union.

Fitch and Moody's have raised Spain's credit rating by one notch (to A and A3, respectively).

Crude oil prices are falling amid speculation that a further increase in production will be announced at the OPEC+ meeting on October 5.

On the macro agenda this week, we will see the first inflation figures for September in Europe (Tuesday and Wednesday) and the latest US employment data (Friday), unless of course the shutdown prevents their publication.

In the Asia-Pacific markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 started the week down 0.9% on profit-taking after record highs and the technical impact of numerous dividend payments. Elsewhere, green dominated, particularly in Australia (+0.8%), India (+0.4%) and South Korea (+1.5%). In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gained 1.8%, buoyed by positive industrial indicators in China (a jump in Chinese industrial profits in August, the first in four months) and government support measures for the precious metals and rare earths industry. China's Golden Week begins on Wednesday, which means that mainland Chinese markets will be closed from October 1 to October 8 inclusive. In Hong Kong, the market will be closed on October 1 and 7 but will remain open on other days. Western leading indicators point to a robust opening.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: Eurozone economic confidence; in the United States, pending home sales. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.34

: US$1.34 Gold : US$3,805.51

: US$3,805.51 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$68.79

: US$68.79 United States 10 years : 4.16%

: 4.16% BITCOIN: US$111,777

In corporate news:

London is forced to release funds to help Jaguar Land Rover (a subsidiary of India's Tata Motors) overcome the cyberattack that disrupted the company.



Genmab is finalizing the acquisition of Dutch biotech firm Merus for approximately $8 billion.

is finalizing the acquisition of Dutch biotech firm Merus for approximately $8 billion. ISS A/S and Cowi have entered into a seven-year global agreement to establish a new international partnership.

and Cowi have entered into a seven-year global agreement to establish a new international partnership. Skanska AB sold an office building in ?ód?, Poland, for PLN 130 million, equivalent to 340 million kronor.

sold an office building in ?ód?, Poland, for PLN 130 million, equivalent to 340 million kronor. Lufthansa aims to eliminate 4,000 jobs by 2030 through digitalization and automation.

aims to eliminate 4,000 jobs by 2030 through digitalization and automation. Vonovia is expanding its construction efforts to provide housing for soldiers in Germany.

is expanding its construction efforts to provide housing for soldiers in Germany. Lemon Sistemi shareholders are selling a 25% stake to Enasarco Energia for EUR 1.55 per share.

shareholders are selling a 25% stake to Enasarco Energia for EUR 1.55 per share. Occidental Petroleum is negotiating the sale of its OxyChem division for a minimum of $10 billion.

is negotiating the sale of its OxyChem division for a minimum of $10 billion. Investcorp Capital sold its stake in a U.S. industrial real estate portfolio.

