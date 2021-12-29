Log in
The situation of older people in Poland in 2020

12/29/2021 | 04:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The publication presents various aspects the life of older people in Poland. This work contains the characteristics of the population of the elderly and presents housing and economic situation of seniors. Additionally, a presentation of selected issues concerning their health, social assistance and activity is included here. The elaboration has been prepared on the basis on the latest available survey results carried out by the Statistics Poland within the Programme of Statistical Surveys of Public Statistics and aggregated data prepared by the Statistics Poland on the basis of ministerial reporting. The data have been supplemented with information from non-statistical sources.

Disclaimer

GUS - Central Statistical Office published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 09:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
