The statement of the Financial Stability Committee, publication of the Financial Stability report and webcast today

23 September 2020

The statement of the Financial Stability Committee will be published on the Central Bank of Iceland website at 08:55 hrs. today, 23 September 2020. The Bank's Financial Stability report will then be published at 09:00 hrs. Beginning an hour later, at 10:00 hrs., will be a press conference on the statement and the contents of the Financial Stability report.

At the press conference, which will be aired via webcast, Ásgeir Jónsson, Governor and Financial Stability Committee chair; Gunnar Jakobsson, Deputy Governor for Financial Stability; and Haukur C. Benediktsson, Director of the Financial Stability Department will introduce and discuss the statement and report.

It should be noted that the Central Bank is not responsible for any interruptions or transmission difficulties with the webcast.

The webcast will be available here: Central Bank webcast of Financial Stability Committee statement and Financial Stability 2020/2 report, 23 September 2020.

Back