The three stages of Germany's emergency gas plan

FRANKFURT, June 21 (Reuters) - Germany triggered stage one
of its emergency gas plan in March after Russia's invasion of
Ukraine sparked an energy crisis in Europe, but the German gas
market regulator said on Tuesday it was not yet time to move to
the highest stage.
Here is a closer look at the three stages, which are all set
by Germany's Economy Ministry:
1. EARLY WARNING PHASE
- This stage is triggered when there are "concrete, serious
and reliable indications that an event may occur which is likely
to lead to a significant deterioration of the gas supply
situation and probably to the alarm or emergency level."
- Gas companies continue to ensure supplies, there are no
supply disruptions yet.
- Gas transmission system operators (TSOs), or network
operators, update Germany's Economy Ministry at least once a day
on the supply situation.
- Electricity TSOs coordinate to ensure the stability of
their grids.
- Gas suppliers advise the government and are part of the
crisis team.
- The government immediately informs the European Commission
about potential further measures, which can include revoking the
early emergency status if the conditions are no longer met.
2. ALARM PHASE
- This stage is triggered when there "is a disruption in the
gas supply or an exceptionally high demand for gas which leads
to a significant deterioration of the gas supply situation, but
the market is still able to cope with this disruption or demand
without the need to take non-market based measures."
- It kicks in when there is a high risk of long-term supply
shortages of gas.
- There are no changes compared with the first phase, but
all market players, including TSOs and gas suppliers, are under
more pressure to balance out disruptions via efficiency and
short-term measures such as procuring gas from alternative
sources.
3. EMERGENCY PHASE
- This stage is triggered when there "is an exceptionally
high demand for gas, a significant disruption in gas supplies or
another significant supply situation and all relevant
market-based measures have been implemented, but gas supply is
insufficient to meet the remaining gas demand so that additional
non-market based measures need to be taken, in particular to
ensure the supply of gas to protected customers."
- State intervention kicks in because market fundamentals no
longer apply, effectively meaning that remaining gas supplies
are rationed.
- This is done by the German network regulator, the
Bundesnetzagentur, which is tasked with securing the "vital
demand for gas with special consideration of protected customers
and minimising consequential damage."
- In broad brush terms, supply to industry is curtailed
first, while households and critical institutions such as
hospitals continue to receive available gas.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Edmund Blair)