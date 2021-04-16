Log in
The truest congratulations on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan

04/16/2021
A few hours left before the best of the months arrives to us, the month of goodness and blessing, the month of forgiveness, mercy and tolerance, the holy month of Ramadan in which the Quran was revealed, and which we hope from Almighty God to give us good and blessing.

In this regard, The Chairman and members of the Board of Directors of the National Oil Corporation are pleased to extend their warmest congratulations on this happy occasion to all those working in the oil sector in special and the Libyan people in general.

We ask The Almighty with the blessing of this holy month to bring all Libyans together, unite their word, release their anguish, and lift our country and the rest of the Muslim and human countries as a whole.

Every year and all Libyans are fine.

Every year, all oil workers in all remote desert fields, those who are on drilling and oil exploration platforms, and offshore workers, amid these very difficult conditions with good, health and peace.

Every year and all those who work in silence for this giving country with a thousand good.

National Oil Corporation

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


