The use of DLT in post-trade processes

Executive summary

In the current fast-changing environment, the adoption of solutions based on distributed ledger technology (DLT) could bring both opportunities and challenges for the financial ecosystem and its stakeholders.

Various institutional actors, such as governments and central banks, are actively undertaking initiatives to investigate and develop potential DLT-based use cases. In addition, market players are experimenting increasingly with the technology, despite the current lack of common practices and standards. While the diverse nature of the initiatives is likely to result in a wide range of different findings and is part of a competitive mechanism in the initial phase of a new technology, it also entails the risk of market fragmentation and potentially of a delay in progressing towards a capital markets union1.

Market changes prompted the advisory groups on market infrastructures (AMIs) to carry out an analysis. To this end, the Fintech Task Force (Fintech-TF) was established, made up of stakeholders from the European post-trade industry. Over the last three years the Fintech-TF (continuing the work of the former Task Force on Distributed Ledger Technology, DLT-TF) has carried out an initial assessment of the potential impact of the use of DLT in a post-trade environment2. It has subsequently identified possible use cases3 to support the potential development of shared standards for interoperability in the post-trade area.

The present report has been prepared also on the basis of previous work carried out by the AMIs. It is part of the efforts to monitor the potential impact of financial innovation on securities post-trade processes. The report seeks to establish a common understanding among European stakeholders of the progress that the industry has made to date in implementing DLT in line with the current regulatory system.

Focusing on current use cases for equities and bonds, the report describes different types of securities issuance and post-trade processes. These are categorised according to different "models" depending on how DLT is used in each instance. The report also assesses the implications of using DLT on the basis of identified market practices.

The report concludes that the adoption of DLT-based solutions could be driven by projected cost savings and efficiency gains. Nevertheless, the use of DLT would entail similar challenges to those faced by solutions relying on conventional technology (such as fragmentation and interoperability issues) and would potentially create new ones (for instance relating to the legal validity of tokens). Additional costs and