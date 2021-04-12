Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The use of DLT in post-trade processes

04/12/2021 | 05:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The use of DLT in post-trade processes

Advisory Groups on Market Infrastructures for Securities and Collateral and for Payments

April 2021

Contents

Executive summary

2

1

Regulatory, governance and interoperability considerations in a

DLT environment

4

1.1 Key considerations on digital assets and the related regulatory

framework

4

1.2

Governance of DLT-based systems

7

1.3

Interoperability of DLT-based solutions

9

2

Issuance or recording and post-trade handling of securities in a

DLT environment - identified practices and key implications

12

Model 1

- securities issued as native digital assets

12

Model 2

- securities issued in the conventional system and enabled in a

DLT environment

13

3

Key features of using DLT for issuance, custody and settlement

16

3.1 Issuance, recording and redemption of securities in a DLT

environment

16

3.2

Custody and safekeeping in a DLT environment

19

3.3

Settlement in a DLT environment

25

Conclusions

29

Glossary of definitions

30

Annex 1: Examples of models

31

Annex 2: Interoperability solutions

35

List of contributors

38

The use of DLT in post-trade processes - Contents

1

Executive summary

In the current fast-changing environment, the adoption of solutions based on distributed ledger technology (DLT) could bring both opportunities and challenges for the financial ecosystem and its stakeholders.

Various institutional actors, such as governments and central banks, are actively undertaking initiatives to investigate and develop potential DLT-based use cases. In addition, market players are experimenting increasingly with the technology, despite the current lack of common practices and standards. While the diverse nature of the initiatives is likely to result in a wide range of different findings and is part of a competitive mechanism in the initial phase of a new technology, it also entails the risk of market fragmentation and potentially of a delay in progressing towards a capital markets union1.

Market changes prompted the advisory groups on market infrastructures (AMIs) to carry out an analysis. To this end, the Fintech Task Force (Fintech-TF) was established, made up of stakeholders from the European post-trade industry. Over the last three years the Fintech-TF (continuing the work of the former Task Force on Distributed Ledger Technology, DLT-TF) has carried out an initial assessment of the potential impact of the use of DLT in a post-trade environment2. It has subsequently identified possible use cases3 to support the potential development of shared standards for interoperability in the post-trade area.

The present report has been prepared also on the basis of previous work carried out by the AMIs. It is part of the efforts to monitor the potential impact of financial innovation on securities post-trade processes. The report seeks to establish a common understanding among European stakeholders of the progress that the industry has made to date in implementing DLT in line with the current regulatory system.

Focusing on current use cases for equities and bonds, the report describes different types of securities issuance and post-trade processes. These are categorised according to different "models" depending on how DLT is used in each instance. The report also assesses the implications of using DLT on the basis of identified market practices.

The report concludes that the adoption of DLT-based solutions could be driven by projected cost savings and efficiency gains. Nevertheless, the use of DLT would entail similar challenges to those faced by solutions relying on conventional technology (such as fragmentation and interoperability issues) and would potentially create new ones (for instance relating to the legal validity of tokens). Additional costs and

1

See Capital markets union 2020 action plan: A capital markets union for people and businesses.

The use of DLT in post-trade processes - Executive summary

2

barriers - alongside the existing hurdles - should be avoided when adopting DLT-based solutions.

To mitigate risks of fragmentation and interoperability, a first step is to identify a common technology-neutral taxonomy aimed at enhancing clarity also in terms of the regulatory framework. Consideration should then be given to specific DLT features, to the extent that they may also change the dynamics of current functions, as related life-cycle activities and tasks might be managed on or off the network and aggregated into "smart contracts".

In addition, DLT-based solutions should be underpinned by strong governance, with interests aligned and properly monitored. This would, for instance, provide an incentive for the wide-scale adoption of the innovative technology while ensuring safety and common rules. Market standards have a critical role to play. In the same way as for incumbent systems, interoperability remains critical in a DLT environment both for (i) migrating efficiently from an incumbent system to a DLT-based system and (ii) connecting DLT-based systems and incumbent systems on an ongoing basis.

The report is structured as follows. Chapter 1 outlines regulatory, governance and interoperability aspects identified in the context of DLT-based solutions. It also outlines key elements in the regulatory framework, defines potential new functions in the DLT environment and explains the concept of interoperability used in the report. Chapter 2 describes two DLT models and their key functionalities. Chapter 3 addresses the key implications of using DLT at different stages of the securities life cycle, from issuance to custody and settlement.

Examples identified in the market are presented in the annexes. Annex 1 illustrates the models by highlighting the key components of specific solutions being implemented in the market, while Annex 2 describes key examples of how interoperability can be ensured in DLT-based solutions.

The use of DLT in post-trade processes - Executive summary

3

1 Regulatory, governance and interoperability considerations in a DLT environment

This chapter identifies the key regulatory aspects relating to use of DLT in the post-trade environment in the light of actual market practice.

1.1 Key considerations on digital assets and the related regulatory framework

This chapter identifies the key regulatory aspects relating to use of DLT in the post-trade environment in the light of actual market practice.

1.1.1 Taxonomy related to issuance and tokenisation of assets

The principle of technological neutrality suggests that the use of a given technology, such as DLT, should not be seen as a distinguishing feature for identifying a new category of assets. Instead, classification should continue to be based on the intrinsic risks and characteristics of the activity and the reference market. For instance, financial market regulation considers the inherent financial and investment features of an asset in order to classify it as a financial instrument or, more broadly, as an investment product. Where initiatives leverage DLT-based solutions, they should have a well-defined scope and features that provide clear guidance as to which regulatory framework is applicable.

The existence of a taxonomy for securities in a DLT environment is pivotal to understanding the landscape of digital assets. However, the categorisation of assets available on distributed ledgers still poses significant challenges for market regulators.

In its previous report on the potential impact of the use of DLT in a post-trade environment4, the Advisory Group on Market Infrastructures for Securities and Collateral (AMI-SeCo) drew a clear distinction between the two concepts of (i) a security that is native to a distributed ledger (a native digital asset) and (ii) a reference to a security which has already been issued and recorded (e.g. in a register as is

4 See the AMI-SeCoreport entitled "The potential impact of DLTs on securities post-trading harmonisation and on the wider EU financial market integration", September 2017.

The use of DLT in post-trade processes - Regulatory, governance and interoperability

4

considerations in a DLT environment

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ECB - European Central Bank published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 09:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:35aSINOVAC BIOTECH  : Hong Kong plans to relax some COVID-19 rules for fully vaccinated residents
RE
10:35aDIASORIN S P A  : Weekly report treasury shares buy-back
PU
10:35aIRESS  : partners with Cosaic to bring ChartIQ to its market data platform
PU
10:35aWEIQIAO TEXTILE  : Shareholders reply slip for attending the h shareholders class meeting to be held on 28 may 2021
PU
10:33aChina March new bank loans rise but broad credit growth eases
RE
10:33aCHANGAN MINSHENG APLL LOGISTICS  : (i) proposed adoption of share appreciation rights scheme; and (ii) proposed amendments to the articles of association
PU
10:33aLINGBAO GOLD  : General mandate to issue shares, general mandate to issue debt financing instruments, election of directors and supervisors and notice of annual general meeting
PU
10:33aTIM : Friuli Venezia Giulia has closed the digital divide
PU
10:33aMONGOLIAN MINING  : Voluntary announcement joint venture agreement with chn energy coal coking co., ltd
PU
10:33aCK LIFE SCIENCES 'L  : Proposals for Election of Directors at the AGM, General Mandates to Issue New Shares and Buy Back Shares and Notice of AGM
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3BMW AG : Once 'green' plug-in hybrid cars suddenly look like dinosaurs in Europe
4FED'S POWELL: U.S. economy at an 'inflection point' - CBS '60 Minutes'
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : in talks to buy AI firm Nuance Communications for about $16 billion -sourc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ